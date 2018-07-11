Wednesday News, July 11, 2018

Tropical Storm Chris is now Hurricane Chris.

Strong rip currents and heavy surf continue to be the main threats from this storm along the North Carolina coast. Good News: The storm is tracking out to sea and is not expected to make landfall. https://myfox8.com

Big reveal: Wake Forest Baptist wants to deliver more babies. The Medical center plans to resume traditional, low-risk deliveries of babies by late 2019. Baptist hospital has handled only high risk deliveries since 1977.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/

Update from Northern Thailand…

All the boys rescued from that flooded cave have been quarantined for further testing and to limit the risk of infection

At least one Hollywood producer is already in Thailand scouting the movie rights to the story of the boys trapped in a flooded cave and the harrowing rescue mission that saved them. Michael Scott, a co-founder of Pure Flix Entertainment is in northern Thailand talking to actors, writers and investors about partnering on a movie about the ordeal.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/race-begins-to-acquire-movie-and-book-rights-to-thai-cave-rescue-1531258134

Starbucks will ban its iconic green ‘plastic straws’ from all of its stores globally within two years. Starbucks is making available a strawless lid (sippy cup?) for certain drinks. BTW: A straw is used in 50% of cold beverages offered at Starbucks.

Today is July 7th or 7-Eleven Day

America’s largest convenience store chain (7-Eleven) turns 91 today.

Participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide are giving away FREE small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/07/09/7-eleven-day-get-free-slurpees-july-11/742354002/

One more day to vote

High Point’s new professional baseball team needs a name.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws…all have a nod to the city’s history with furniture. The new team name will be revealed on Thursday (July 12)

Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com