Wednesday News, July 10, 2019  

July is Ice Cream Month! The most popular flavor of ice cream is vanilla. Then chocolate, strawberry and cookies n’ cream… What’s your favorite? Chime in on Facebook / wbfj

An ‘advisory’ has been issued as of Noon…

A weather system forming in the Gulf now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm over the next 48 hours, putting cities from Houston, Texas to Mobile, Alabama on alert. Good News: North Carolina should not be affected this time around… -NOAA

RECALL: Ford Focus owners, listen up: Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 58,000 Ford Focus cars. The recall affects some 2012 and 2017 Focus models and some 2013-14 Focus ST models in North America. The powertrain software in some of these cars may not work properly, which could deform the fuel tank. https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2019/07/09/ford-motor-company-issues-safety-recall.html

175 jobs will accompany the new Cracker Barrel coming to Kernersville next year.

The Triad Business Journal reports a new restaurant will be built at 1750 Pecan Lane.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/10/ford-recalling-58000-focus-cars-because-of-possible-fuel-tank-issues/

Piedmont Natural Gas is asked to raise rates by 9%. The company said it is necessary for system growth, safety upgrades, and infrastructure investments. If the utilities commission approves Piedmont’s proposed rates, they would take effect later this year. Your average monthly bill would go up about $6 a month.

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/activists-to-protest-piedmont-natural-gas-rate-hike-request-ahead-of-public-meeting/965554894

Guess who is ‘mining’ our DMV records: An advocacy group is calling for a ban on the US government’s use of facial recognition technology after a new report raised a lot of questions about possible abuse. Federal authorities are reportedly using the surveillance technology to scan millions of Americans’ faces without their consent, often via their driver’s licenses. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan spoke out last month against the (unauthorized) use of facial recognition surveillance by the FBI.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/face-scan-tech-being-abused-millions-of-drivers-licenses-scanned-without-consent

In honor of Parks and Recreation Month, the Parks and Recreation Department in Thomasville has set up a ‘scavenger hunt’ through town, designed to get you to explore downtown Thomasville. The scavenger hunt checklist includes picking up a parks map, getting it stamped and taking pictures at a number of the city’s parks.

Scavenger hunt checklists can be picked up at the Parks and Recreation office, at Thomasville City Hall or at the Visitor’s Center. Participants will have the rest of the month to complete the hunt. Checklists need to be turned in by Aug. 2 for judging.

Participants who check off at least 15 items on the hunt will be entered into a drawing for three prize baskets valued at $50 or more.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190709/thomasville-to-host-citywide-scavenger-hunt

(NYC) The U.S. women’s soccer team, back from its World Cup victory, was honored this morning with a ‘ticker-tape parade’ in New York City. -CNN

And that raises an interesting question…

How do you throw a ticker-tape parade when no one uses ticker tape?

Answer: Lost of shredded (recycled) paper…

An Israeli archaeologist has uncovered the remains of an altar believed to be from around the time when Abraham met the high priest Melchizedek in Jerusalem.

Archaeologist Eli Shukron has spent much of his life looking for Bible history in the City of David. Shukron gave CBN News an exclusive look at one of his most important discoveries that dates back 4000 years – a stone pillar. Read more…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2019/july/archaeologist-says-a-stone-pillar-in-the-city-of-david-is-where-abraham-met-melchizedek

Homeland Security says there was a 28% drop in the number of migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border last month. The numbers usually drop during hot summer months, but this year’s tally is 11% lower than last year’s May-to-June decline. The decline comes amid renewed outcry over conditions at facilities, and a crackdown by Mexico on migrants crossing from Central America at our Southern Border.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/border-numbers-drop-amid-heat-mexico-crackdown

Funeral services will be held today in Michigan for Lee Iacocca, the legendary auto exec who died last week at age 94.

Iacocca rose to prominence at Ford in the 1960s, where he led development of the Mustang. Then as CEO of Chrysler, he saved the automaker from bankruptcy by securing federal loan guarantees. During the height of his career in the 1980s, Iacocca was likely the most popular business figure in the world, thanks in part to a string of iconic TV commercials for Chrysler.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/10/uswnt-world-cup-volkswagen-beetle-lee-iacocca-espys/1660813001/

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem

Lane closures are in place through early October

Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Expect delays during your morning and afternoon commutes