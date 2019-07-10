Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, July 10, 2019  

Wednesday News, July 10, 2019  

Verne HillJul 10, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News, July 10, 2019  

Like

July is Ice Cream Month! The most popular flavor of ice cream is vanilla.  Then chocolate, strawberry and cookies n’ cream…  What’s your favorite? Chime in on Facebook / wbfj

 

An ‘advisory’ has been issued as of Noon…

A weather system forming in the Gulf now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm over the next 48 hours, putting cities from Houston, Texas to Mobile, Alabama on alert.  Good News: North Carolina should not be affected this time around…  -NOAA

 

RECALL: Ford Focus owners, listen up: Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 58,000 Ford Focus cars. The recall affects some 2012 and 2017 Focus models and some 2013-14 Focus ST models in North America. The powertrain software in some of these cars may not work properly, which could deform the fuel tank. https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2019/07/09/ford-motor-company-issues-safety-recall.html

 

175 jobs will accompany the new Cracker Barrel coming to Kernersville next year.

The Triad Business Journal reports a new restaurant will be built at 1750 Pecan Lane.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/10/ford-recalling-58000-focus-cars-because-of-possible-fuel-tank-issues/

 

Piedmont Natural Gas is asked to raise rates by 9%. The company said it is necessary for system growth, safety upgrades, and infrastructure investments. If the utilities commission approves Piedmont’s proposed rates, they would take effect later this year.  Your average monthly bill would go up about $6 a month.

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/activists-to-protest-piedmont-natural-gas-rate-hike-request-ahead-of-public-meeting/965554894

 

Guess who is ‘mining’ our DMV records:  An advocacy group is calling for a ban on the US government’s use of facial recognition technology after a new report raised a lot of questions about possible abuse. Federal authorities are reportedly using the surveillance technology to scan millions of Americans’ faces without their consent, often via their driver’s licenses. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan spoke out last month against the (unauthorized) use of facial recognition surveillance by the FBI.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/face-scan-tech-being-abused-millions-of-drivers-licenses-scanned-without-consent

 

In honor of Parks and Recreation Month, the Parks and Recreation Department in Thomasville has set up a ‘scavenger hunt’ through town, designed to get you to explore downtown Thomasville. The scavenger hunt checklist includes picking up a parks map, getting it stamped and taking pictures at a number of the city’s parks.

Scavenger hunt checklists can be picked up at the Parks and Recreation office, at Thomasville City Hall or at the Visitor’s Center.   Participants will have the rest of the month to complete the hunt.  Checklists need to be turned in by Aug. 2 for judging.

Participants who check off at least 15 items on the hunt will be entered into a drawing for three prize baskets valued at $50 or more.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190709/thomasville-to-host-citywide-scavenger-hunt

 

(NYC) The U.S. women’s soccer team, back from its World Cup victory, was honored this morning with a ‘ticker-tape parade’ in New York City. -CNN

And that raises an interesting question…

How do you throw a ticker-tape parade when no one uses ticker tape?

Answer: Lost of shredded (recycled) paper…

 

 

 

 

 

An Israeli archaeologist has uncovered the remains of an altar believed to be from around the time when Abraham met the high priest Melchizedek in Jerusalem. 

Archaeologist Eli Shukron has spent much of his life looking for Bible history in the City of David.  Shukron gave CBN News an exclusive look at one of his most important discoveries that dates back 4000 years – a stone pillar. Read more…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2019/july/archaeologist-says-a-stone-pillar-in-the-city-of-david-is-where-abraham-met-melchizedek

 

Homeland Security says there was a 28% drop in the number of migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border last month. The numbers usually drop during hot summer months, but this year’s tally is 11% lower than last year’s May-to-June decline. The decline comes amid renewed outcry over conditions at facilities, and a crackdown by Mexico on migrants crossing from Central America at our Southern Border.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/border-numbers-drop-amid-heat-mexico-crackdown

 

Funeral services will be held today in Michigan for Lee Iacocca, the legendary auto exec who died last week at age 94.

Iacocca rose to prominence at Ford in the 1960s, where he led development of the Mustang. Then as CEO of Chrysler, he saved the automaker from bankruptcy by securing federal loan guarantees.  During the height of his career in the 1980s, Iacocca was likely the most popular business figure in the world, thanks in part to a string of iconic TV commercials for Chrysler.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/10/uswnt-world-cup-volkswagen-beetle-lee-iacocca-espys/1660813001/

 

 

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem

Lane closures are in place through early October

Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Expect delays during your morning and afternoon commutes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHomemade: No ice cream maker, no problem!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Buyer Beware: Flooded-out-cars is a problem

Verne HillJul 11, 2019

RECALL: Hamburger and hot dog buns

Verne HillJul 11, 2019

Thursday News, July 11, 2019  

Verne HillJul 11, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes