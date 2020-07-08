Wednesday News, July 08, 2020

WBFJ News: Wednesday, July 08, 2020

JOB ALERT: Hiring has begun at the Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ in Kernersville.

The company has pledged to hire more than 1,000 full-time employees for the facility on Old Greensboro Road. Applicants must be at least 18 and have a high-school diploma or equivalent. Starting pay will be $15 an hour. www.amazon.com/carolinajobs.

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

The EPA has approved two Lysol products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing. Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first two products to get the EPA approval. Testing shows Lysol Disinfectant Spray can kill the virus at two minutes of use. The EPA has previously listed 420 disinfectants based on tests with viruses that are harder to kill than the coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be successfully tested against SARS-Co-V-2. The EPA has a list of all disinfectant products that kill the coronavirus.

A judge has ruled that (some) bowling alleys can re-open across the state, effective immediately. The ruling applies to the 75 businesses that are members of the North Carolina Bowling Proprietors Association. The judge says they can reopen as long as they comply with safety guidelines, including limiting the number of people inside, wearing masks and maintaining an empty lane between groups.

Sad news: Paul’s Fine Italian Dining, a fixture on Winston-Salem’s restaurant scene for 32 years, has closed for good. The restaurant on Robinhood Road was open for takeout and delivery during the beginning of the pandemic but (due to several factors) shut its doors May 5. An auction of the restaurant’s equipment is planned for Friday.

Can we delete THIS word? Data research company Global Language Monitor – the company that tracks trends in language usage worldwide – has announced that COVID is the Top Word of 2020 in its mid-year update.

1-COVID

2-COVID-19

3-Coronavirus

4-Corona

5-Facemask

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Deadline looming: July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your taxes by next Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. More info on the news blog…

With COVID-19 restrictions, the Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting their National Anthem Contest throughout the month of July – online. Those who are interested – like singers or musical performers – will need to submit a video. A panel of judges will narrow it down to 15 finalists. Please submit a video to Kaitlyn at klusk@carolinathunderbirds.com.

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

“It looks like the web page for opening a homeschool is now working.

There were so many families trying to open a homeschool that it crashed the system.” The link: https://www.dnpesys.nc.gov/NPEPublic/NOIHomeSchool.aspx

~Debbie Mason with North Carolinians for Home Education (NCHE)

Donations to area non-profits…

*King Outreach Ministry

A faith-based crisis intervention agency dedicated to helping needy families

for nearly 4 decades in western Stokes County. “Neighbor Helping Neighbor”

Biggest needs this summer: non-perishable food for needy families, gently used clothing and “personal care items’ / toiletry items. Volunteers are always needed!

The Thrift store is back open after being shut down during the spring months (because of Covid19 restrictions). http://www.kingoutreach.org/

*King Outreach Ministry is our Ministry of the Month (July)

Sunnyside Ministry

Biggest need is food donations, both perishable and non-perishable items. Food donations are handled as drive-through to minimize contact during the pandemic, in the parking lot of the ministry – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. www.sunnysideministry.org

FYI: Please NO clothing drop-off for now. The clothing center should be back in August.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill had seen an increase in donations, due to a combination of factors including spring cleaning by people who had been sheltering at home and people simply wanting to declutter. Goodwill is offering “contact-free donation drop-offs ‘ at all donation locations. Attended donation centers are open Monday- Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 1-6.

Details: www.goodwillnwnc.org/accepted-items.