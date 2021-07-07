Wednesday News, July 07, 2021

Will we get some much-needed rain from Elsa? Likely…

Drive -Thru Career Fair happening Thursday (July 8) from 10am to 1pm. Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. Hosted by Career Center of the Southeast. Over 300 job opportunities will be available! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-drive-thru-career-fair-winston-salem-nc-tickets-152930448087

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall this morning before noon as a tropical storm with 65 mph winds about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee, Florida (at the Gulf side curve). Elsa is projected to track northeast into Florida, then along the eastern coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina. Elsa will bring wind and rain to eastern North Carolina on Thursday. https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2021-07-07-tropical-storm-elsa-florida-landfall-forecast-east-coast

Why do hot dog buns and wieners NOT add up? Heinz has made it its mission to put an end to this culinary madness. “Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10,” Heinz wrote on its website. “Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough. That’s why we started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. Note: The stakes may be high, but Heinz appears to be undeterred, perhaps knowing that the wiener takes all. 😊

https://www.today.com/food/heinz-starts-petition-equal-sized-packs-hot-dogs-buns-t224558

Bagpipes, Celtic cuisine, and colorful Tartans (oh, my!) The 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games begin Thursday (July 8). The games at MacRae Meadows, located at the base of Grandfather Mountain, will start with border collie sheepherding demonstrations, Celtic entertainment, the running of “The Bear” uphill foot race and the opening ceremonies.

The Highland Games run through Sunday. Details at www.gmhg.org.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/grandfather-mountain-highland-games-return-thursday/

Congratulations to the Carters from Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary today! The pair went on their first date in summer 1945, after which Jimmy told his mother, “She’s the girl I want to marry.” They did so the following year.

“The best thing I ever did was marry Rosalynn.’ Jimmy has repeatedly said!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/politics/jimmy-carter-rosalynn-carter-marriage-anniversary/index.html?

Road Work:

Stratford Road will be closed to thru traffic between Buena Vista and Virginia Roads.

Today (July 7) from 9 – 5pm for repairs to a sewer main. Detours will be posted.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=605

Update: Two Reidsville residents have been arrested in connection with that shooting on I-40 in Greensboro on Monday that injured two people. Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. Crime Stoppers # 336-373-1000.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/two-charged-after-i-40-shooting-monday-in-greensboro-police-say/

Costco will soon drop its ‘early bird pandemic hours’ for senior citizens.

Regular operating hours will resume on July 26.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2021/07/06/costco-senior-hours-end-july-26-covid-hours/7865757002/

It’s too early to know the full impact of the pandemic on church attendance.

Several surveys do show signs of hopefulness, as well as cause for concern.

About three-quarters of Americans (3 in 4) who attended religious services in person at least monthly BEFORE the pandemic say they are likely to do so again in the next few weeks, according to a recent AP poll. But 7% said they definitely won’t be attending.

*Lifeway Research finding that many churches ‘lost steam’ when in-person services shut down. A small but concerning number of churchgoers are coming out of the pandemic in limbo without a church home, said Scott McConnell, Lifeway’s executive director.

https://www.wach.com/news/coronavirus/millions-skipped-church-during-the-pandemic-will-they-return?

Alabama teenager donates his hair for charity

Kieran Moïse’s afro was a splendid 19 inches, and a huge part of his personality.

But after six years of growth, the 17-year-old knew that he and his hair would soon part. He is heading to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

So in memory of a friend who died from cancer in middle school, he cut it off and donated it to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which provides human hair replacements to children and teenagers facing medically related hair loss due to cancer treatments, alopecia and burns.

Initially, Moïse hoped he could raise $19,000, or $1,000 per inch of hair.

“Kieran’s Curls for Cancer” has exceeded expectations and has already raised

nearly $35,000 for St. Jude. Check out his before and after pics on the News Blog.

https://www.wavy.com/news/national/alabama-teenager-donates-his-hair-raises-money-for-children-with-cancer/

The ‘Carolina Kids Club’ is back at the Carolina Theatre!

‘Carolina Kids Club’ will run Wednesdays, from July 14, through August 11, and will feature some classic kid-friendly movies like The Lego Movie and Finding Nemo.

Tickets are $5 and include a kids’ snack pack with popcorn* and juice box.

Also, the Summer Film Festival returns to the Carolina Theatre.

BOGO: Essential Workers are invited to use the theatre’s ESSENTIAL THANK YOU discount to receive a free Summer Film Festival ticket with the purchase of any regular ticket. The Summer Film Festival runs on various days between Monday, July 12 through Thursday, August 19. Tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military, and groups of 10 or more.

All tickets can be purchased at https://carolinatheatre.com/