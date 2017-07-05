Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday News – July 05, 2017

Wednesday News – July 05, 2017

Verne HillJul 05, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday News – July 05, 2017

Like

Traffic Alert: Traffic Lights may NOT be working / Downtown Winston-Salem

Duke Energy crews are still replacing / repairing a power pole.

Expect delays around Northwest Blvd between N Broad St and University Pkwy.

FYI: 2,000 people / businesses (including WBFJ) without power this morning due to vehicle crash.  Power was finally restored around 10:30am. Crews still working at the crash site.   https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages

 

Headline NEWS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s weapons programs are not up for negotiation — a statement made the day after the North test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). This latest test could reach Alaska.

In response, the United States, Japan and South Korea requested that the United Nations Security Council meet later today…   www.cbnnews.com

 

“Unprovoked”     A NYC police officer was shot to death early this morning, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-con with a rant against police. Officer Miosotis Familia (age 48) was a 12-year member of the New York Police Department.  Please pray for all involved. CBN News

 

Drive Responsibly: The annual “Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker” campaign runs from this weekend (July 9).  Law enforcement is out in force…

 

*NC DOT will resume most road construction sites along major interstates and highways  statewide starting Thursday morning (July 6).

 

At the Movies:Despicable Me 3” securing the top spot at the Box Office over the extended 4th holiday weekend. “Wonder Woman” (#4)  and “Cars 3” (#5)

BTW: “Wonder Woman” tops $700 million in sales worldwide…

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at the News Blog     www.wbfj.fm

 

Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

With ‘ransomware’ attacks in the news, is your computer safe?

What should you do if you get hit by “ransomware’?  Should you pay the ransom?  Lots of great INFO from our TECH friends at On Par Technologies on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ on the News Blog (wbfj.fm)

*FYI: OnPar Technologies is currently offering all new businesses a FREE network audit (no strings attached) You can find out more at www.onpartech.com

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Verne HillJul 05, 2017

Consumer Reports: The SPF number on your sunscreen bottle isn’t always accurate

Verne HillJun 30, 2017

Survey: Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?

Verne HillJun 30, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes