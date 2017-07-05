Wednesday News – July 05, 2017

Traffic Alert: Traffic Lights may NOT be working / Downtown Winston-Salem

Duke Energy crews are still replacing / repairing a power pole.

Expect delays around Northwest Blvd between N Broad St and University Pkwy.

FYI: 2,000 people / businesses (including WBFJ) without power this morning due to vehicle crash. Power was finally restored around 10:30am. Crews still working at the crash site. https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages

Headline NEWS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s weapons programs are not up for negotiation — a statement made the day after the North test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). This latest test could reach Alaska.

In response, the United States, Japan and South Korea requested that the United Nations Security Council meet later today… www.cbnnews.com

“Unprovoked” A NYC police officer was shot to death early this morning, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-con with a rant against police. Officer Miosotis Familia (age 48) was a 12-year member of the New York Police Department. Please pray for all involved. CBN News

Drive Responsibly: The annual “Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker” campaign runs from this weekend (July 9). Law enforcement is out in force…

*NC DOT will resume most road construction sites along major interstates and highways statewide starting Thursday morning (July 6).

At the Movies: “Despicable Me 3” securing the top spot at the Box Office over the extended 4th holiday weekend. “Wonder Woman” (#4) and “Cars 3” (#5)

BTW: “Wonder Woman” tops $700 million in sales worldwide…

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at the News Blog www.wbfj.fm

Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

With ‘ransomware’ attacks in the news, is your computer safe?

What should you do if you get hit by “ransomware’? Should you pay the ransom? Lots of great INFO from our TECH friends at On Par Technologies on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ on the News Blog (wbfj.fm)

*FYI: OnPar Technologies is currently offering all new businesses a FREE network audit (no strings attached) You can find out more at www.onpartech.com