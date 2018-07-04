Wednesday News, July 04, 2018

WBFJ News Wednesday, July 04, 2018

The Triad officially hit 95 degrees on Tuesday, three degrees from that Record High of 98 degrees set back in 1911. Above normal temperatures again this afternoon…

Fourth of July – Fun Facts

$6.9 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food

150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July

$825+ Million: Amount we’re expected to spend on fireworks

(68% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4th)

$5.4 Million: Value of American flags available for purchase

46.9 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July

Are you proud to be an American? Well how about buying American…

Team CLARK HOWARD has compiled a list of +100 brands (100%) Made in the USA. Included in the list: Raleigh Denim, Snap On Tools, Crayola and USA Flag Supply.

*When you buy American, you help to keep local businesses strong and support domestic job growth at the same time. Check out the list on the WBFJ News Blog

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/american-made-in-the-usa/

Expect to pay more at the pump this week. AAA Carolinas explaining that we are paying the highest prices for regular unleaded gas in four years. The NC average gas price is $2.59. Good News: The average price for a gallon of regular is 14 cents less than it was on Memorial Day weekend. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

American as Baseball and Apple Pie…

Winston-Salem Dash at home TONIGHT at BB&T BallPark in Winston-Salem

Gates open at 4:30pm. First pitch against the Down East Wood Ducks begins at 6:30pm.

Fireworks after the game. For ticket information, (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com

The recently released American-Made Index, published by Cars.com, new vehicles that have the greatest impact on the U.S. economy. The publication considered a diverse criteria, including which cars are manufactured in America, have the most American parts, and support the most American factory jobs…

#1 Jeep Cherokee made in Belvidere, Illinois

#2 Honda Odyssey made in Lincoln, Alabama

#4 Ford Taurus made in Chicago

#5 Chevy Volt made in Detroit

https://clark.com/cars/red-white-vroom-here-are-the-best-american-made-cars-in-2018

Dale Cheesman from Houston, Texas took to Twitter this week to share a snap of his 88-year-old ‘Nana Shirley’ sporting a patriotic t-shirt, one that she has worn every 4th of July for over 20 years.

At first glance, the top appears to be as American as apple pie— after all, it is red, white and blue, and in its own abstract way, it features stars and stripes.

However, after watching this year’s World Cup, Dale (the grandson) noticed that his grandma’s shirt is actually the flag of Panama…not an abstract of our stars and stripes!

The Texas granny who believed for the past 20 years that her go to ‘red, white, and blue shirt’ was all USA, was actually another country’s flag. Rumor has it that Nana Shirley will still wear her ‘patriotic Panama shirt again today…the 4th of July.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5915057/US-Grandmas-patriotic-July-4-shirt-actually-PANAMA-flag.html

Voting continues to name High Point’s new professional baseball team.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws

NOTE: All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…

FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.

The new team name will be revealed on July 12. Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest

Good News: Coca-Cola bottling has returned (back) to Greensboro

Back in February, a big facility opened in Greensboro to act as a main distribution hub not just for Coke but the 300 other products the company now distributes.

BTW: JB Harrison began a Coca-Cola bottling operation in Greensboro in 1903. Not long after that, he moved the operation to Charlotte. Thanks to his great-grandson, Frank Harrison for bringing part of the operation back to the Triad. Fox 8 News

Sequels rule: Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Disney’s Incredibles 2 remain the top films this week, generating over $100 million combined last weekend.

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-2018

Traffic Alert: Crackdown on Distracted Driving

According to the United States Department of Transportation, driving accidents occur at a rate 23 times higher than normal…while texting and driving.

*North Carolina law prohibits texting while driving, punishable with a $100 fine.