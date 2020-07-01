Search
Wednesday News, July 01, 2020

Wednesday News, July 01, 2020

Experts suggest that when you hang an American flag outside your house, your home is perceived as more ‘welcoming’.  😊

‘Overwhelming’: School systems across the Triad, including the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, are still in the ‘discussion phase’ of who to best get students and staff back into the classroom. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/its-overwhelming-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-covid-19-panel-hears-details-of-possible-reopening/

 

Ramping up testing at NC nursing homes.   Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday the department is collaborating with CVS on a COVID-19 testing initiative at all private nursing facilities set to begin in July and continue into August. As of noon Tuesday, 58%, of all COVID-19 deaths statewide had occurred in nursing home or residential care facilities.  www.journalnow.com

 

Season that never was? Minor League Baseball has cancelled its summer season. The Dash, The Grasshoppers and the Rockers won’t play this year.

 

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donations to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

 

Gone Fishin’. The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament through July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!

Cost to register is $10.  Register online to participate.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-to-hold-childrens-fishing-tournament-at-city-lakes/

 

 Proper Etiquette for Flying the American Flag                   The U.S. flag code says…

-The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement.

-The custom is to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open,

but it may be displayed at night—if illuminated—to produce a patriotic effect.

-When the flag is hung vertically on a wall, window, or door, the Union (blue section) should be to the observer’s left. When the flag is hung either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the Union should be to the observer’s left.

Lots of additional info on the News Blog…

https://www.almanac.com/content/us-flag-etiquette-rules-and-guidelines#

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/tips/a25180/american-flag-rules/

 

 

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside, where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” thru July 17

…to help slow the spread of COVID-19

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

For a working list of COVID-19 Testing Sites in the Triad,

visit the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

Broadway shows will remain closed through the end of 2020?

Broadway’s theaters have been shut down since March 12 due to the pandemic.

BTW: Broadway is one of New York’s top tourist attractions, contributing $14.7 billion dollars to the city’s economy last season and supporting close to 97,000 jobs.

Broadway shows bring in more people than all of New York and New Jersey’s 10 professional sports teams combined – with close to 15 million in audience yearly.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/broadway-remain-closed-rest-year

 

 

Verne Hill

