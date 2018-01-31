Wednesday News, January 31, 2018

East Bend Elementary School in Yadkin County will be closed today and Thursday due to student and staff sickness. The school has seen a significant number of students and staff out due to the flu, strep throat and stomach viruses. https://goo.gl/31Cyki

With the help of an $11,000 grant, Davidson County Senior Services is now able to provide hot meals to additional communities including Churchland, Denton, Pilgrim, Pilot, Silver Valley, Tyro and Wallburg. Additional Meals on Wheels volunteers are also needed to cover these areas. https://goo.gl/u6MLML

Several Federal agencies will investigate Apple for causing older iPhones to slow down. Apple also faces a number of lawsuits that allege the company used the slow-down practice to increase sales of newer models. CNN

The man accused of assaulting elderly couples in Asheboro and Guilford County has been taken into custody, according the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 28, was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday. Fox 8

The parent company of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Keurig Green Mountain (JAB Holding Co) continues to deepen and broaden its reach into consumer beverages and comfort foods. JAB plans to acquire Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and form a combined company named Keurig Dr Pepper. The merger will combine the leading independent soft drink company with one of the top brands in the coffee sector. Dr Pepper represents 7UP, Snapple, A&W and Sunkist brands. https://goo.gl/Qvw3Me

Let there be light, with those arches: The Twin Arches over Highway 52 and Research Parkway near downtown Winston-Salem are now illumined- nightly.

https://goo.gl/S1Q2LR

Forbes: The Super Bowl is to the food industry, what Christmas is to retailers.

*Americans will buy an estimated 12.5 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday, with an average order value of $26.45.

*Domino’s: sales will increase 80% this Sunday compared to a normal Sunday.

*1.3 Billion Chicken Wings To Be Eaten On Super Bowl Sunday

*Americans will eat almost 200 million pounds of avocados

Forbes: https://goo.gl/aDL6c8

The BIG Game/ Super Bowl 52: Patriots and Eagles meet this Sunday, (FEB 4) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kick off around 6:30pm…

Super Bowl 52: 52 things to know about Sunday’s big game on the News Blog

https://goo.gl/UG8SZq

Super Bowl 52: 52 things to know about Sunday’s big game

https://goo.gl/UG8SZq

New England Patriots (the favorite) will clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (the underdogs) in Minnesota.

The temperature in Minneapolis is forecast to be around 6 degrees Sunday, but the game will be played indoors.

The game will be played on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles will wear green.

The Patriots will wear white uniforms. They are 3-0 in the Super Bowl when wearing white under Belichick. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Evan Kaplan, 12 of the last 13 Super Bowl winners have been dressed in white.

If the Patriots win, they’ll win their sixth Super Bowl since 2001 and their second straight championship.

If the Eagles win, they’ll win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Motivation to celebrate = the fellowship.

My personal winners: Chips + Salsa and Hot wings!

Let the filing begin: The IRS is now accepting your federal income tax returns (both electronic and paper returns). Tax filing deadline will be Tuesday, April 17.

The IRS expects to issue MOST refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.

https://goo.gl/gTRkEC

Visit the News Blog and find out WHY you should file your tax return early.

Flu prevention: Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key

Study: Family members can reduced their risk of getting the flu by 70% when they properly wash their hands. *People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!