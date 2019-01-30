Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, January 30, 2019 

Wednesday News, January 30, 2019 

Verne HillJan 30, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News, January 30, 2019 

Like

FREE Bacon-ator at Wendy’s through the weekend.  Free with $10 dollar purchase.

NO Meals on Wheels in Surry and Yadkin Counties today

 

Wind Advisory…from Boone to Raleigh including the Triad

The strongest winds will occur between 11am to 4pm…

 

Do you suffer from the ‘winter blues’?  You could have a type of depression triggered during the winter months called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. It’s a byproduct of shorter days and longer nights this time of year. At least 3 million Americans wrestle with SAD from September to March. Check out remedies on the News Blog    https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20181210/sad—seasonal-affective-disorder—is-real

 

Reality: 85% of the nation is facing temperatures below freezing this morning.
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail today in portions of at least 10 states due to the crippling cold of the polar vortex. No mail will be delivered in parts of Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/29/polar-vortex-halts-u-s-mail-parts-midwest/2716080002/

 

PETITION: Urge NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the entertainment and advertisements during Super Bowl LIII (53) clean and family friendly.

Don’t forget to forward this email to your family and friends today!

https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/urge-the-nfl-to-keep-it-clean/

Super Bowl 53:   the LA Rams vs the New England Patriots

This Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta. Kick off around 6:30pm on CBS

         Both teams won their divisional games in OT ! 

 

Misleading Headline of the morning?  “Maroon 5 cancels Super Bowl halftime

news conference”.  News conference was listed on the second line of the story… :0

 

 

Follow the ‘yellow brick road’.   Final day (Jan 30) to watch “The Wizard of Oz” on the Big Screen at select theaters.   The Wizard of Oz is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

*Check out locations and times (by zip code) thru Fathom Events  on the News Blog…

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2019-the-wizard-of-oz-80th-anniversary-1939?date=2019-01-27%2000:00:00.000    *What classic movie would you like to see on the Big Screen?

 

 

Don’t leave these items in your car during the polar vortex

Can you leave your cellphone in your car?

Apple advises against storing the iPhone or iPad at temperatures below minus 4 degrees, and they shouldn’t be operated at temperatures lower than 32 degrees. Lithium-ion batteries popular in cellphones are the most vulnerable component to cold.

Can you leave soda in your car?

Water expands when it freezes. And for canned liquids under pressure, that can mean explosion. The freeze temperature for Coca Cola is 30 degrees.

Can you leave your medication in the car?

Some medicines, including insulin, can lose their effectiveness if they freeze.

As a general rule, any liquid medication in a suspended stated (i.e., it must be shaken before use) will be adversely affected if frozen.

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/weather/2019/01/29/polar-vortex-2019-cold-weather-car-cell-phone-iowa-vehicle-food-drinks-soda-beer-des-moines-ames/2711613002/

 

 

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week (Jan 28 – Feb 01)

With tax season here, it’s important to protect yourself online from tax-related identity theft and cyber scams. Quick Tips…

Install an Antivirus and Keep It Updated

Use Different Email Addresses for Different Kinds of Accounts

Clear Your Cache

Turn Off the ‘Save Password’ Feature in Browsers

 

Christian films coming to theaters for February…

‘The Least of These’ (Release date: this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

The true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999…

https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html?page=1

 

 

 

Update: Pastor Mark Harris was released from a Charlotte hospital earlier in the week, after a brief hospital stay “fighting an infection caused by a relatively uncommon form of strep bacteria.”  Doctors initially thought the illness was bronchitis.  On his Facebook page, Harris saying that his “health is improving with rest and fluids”.

NOTE: Dr. Mark Harris grew up in Winston-Salem, NC.  Harris served as lead pastor at several churches including Center Grove Baptist in Clemmons and more recently First Baptist Church Charlotte. More recently, Harris ran and narrowly won the 9th district race in November, even though its still the nation’s last undecided congressional election.    https://www.facebook.com/pastormarkharris/

 

 

Politics: Chief Justice Mark Martin is stepping down from the North Carolina Supreme Court to become dean of Regent University / School of Law in Virginia.

Martin’s resignation creates a vacancy on the state’s highest court which will be filled by Gov. Roy Cooper. Democrats currently enjoy a 5-2 majority on the court with Martin and Justice Paul Newby as the two Republicans.

Newby intends to run for chief justice in 2020. Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger Jr. saying that he is interested in running for Newby’s position…

http://nsjonline.com/article/2019/01/chief-justice-resignation-creates-opportunity-for-gop/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDon't leave these items in your car during the polar vortex
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersJan 30, 2019

Petition: Conservative group urging NFL head to keep Big Game family friendly

Verne HillJan 30, 2019

Seasonal Affective Disorder or S.A.D.

Verne HillJan 30, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Jan
30
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Feb
1
Fri
6:00 pm “Starting Here, Starting Now” @ Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church (High Point)
“Starting Here, Starting Now” @ Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church (High Point)
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
“Starting Here, Starting Now” is a romantic musical dinner theater presented by the Drama department of Greensboro College. Tickets: $20.00 http://www.mitchellsgroveumc.com 336.882.6657 Proceeds: Church Budget & Missions
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes