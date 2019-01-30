Wednesday News, January 30, 2019 

FREE Bacon-ator at Wendy’s through the weekend. Free with $10 dollar purchase.

NO Meals on Wheels in Surry and Yadkin Counties today

Wind Advisory…from Boone to Raleigh including the Triad

The strongest winds will occur between 11am to 4pm…

Do you suffer from the ‘winter blues’? You could have a type of depression triggered during the winter months called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. It’s a byproduct of shorter days and longer nights this time of year. At least 3 million Americans wrestle with SAD from September to March. Check out remedies on the News Blog https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20181210/sad—seasonal-affective-disorder—is-real

Reality: 85% of the nation is facing temperatures below freezing this morning.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail today in portions of at least 10 states due to the crippling cold of the polar vortex. No mail will be delivered in parts of Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

PETITION: Urge NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the entertainment and advertisements during Super Bowl LIII (53) clean and family friendly.

Super Bowl 53: the LA Rams vs the New England Patriots

This Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta. Kick off around 6:30pm on CBS

Both teams won their divisional games in OT !

Misleading Headline of the morning? “Maroon 5 cancels Super Bowl halftime

news conference”. News conference was listed on the second line of the story… :0

Follow the ‘yellow brick road’. Final day (Jan 30) to watch “The Wizard of Oz” on the Big Screen at select theaters. The Wizard of Oz is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

*Check out locations and times (by zip code) thru Fathom Events on the News Blog…

Don’t leave these items in your car during the polar vortex

Can you leave your cellphone in your car?

Apple advises against storing the iPhone or iPad at temperatures below minus 4 degrees, and they shouldn’t be operated at temperatures lower than 32 degrees. Lithium-ion batteries popular in cellphones are the most vulnerable component to cold.

Can you leave soda in your car?

Water expands when it freezes. And for canned liquids under pressure, that can mean explosion. The freeze temperature for Coca Cola is 30 degrees.

Can you leave your medication in the car?

Some medicines, including insulin, can lose their effectiveness if they freeze.

As a general rule, any liquid medication in a suspended stated (i.e., it must be shaken before use) will be adversely affected if frozen.

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week (Jan 28 – Feb 01)

With tax season here, it’s important to protect yourself online from tax-related identity theft and cyber scams. Quick Tips…

Install an Antivirus and Keep It Updated

Use Different Email Addresses for Different Kinds of Accounts

Clear Your Cache

Turn Off the ‘Save Password’ Feature in Browsers

Christian films coming to theaters for February…

‘The Least of These’ (Release date: this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

The true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999…

Update: Pastor Mark Harris was released from a Charlotte hospital earlier in the week, after a brief hospital stay “fighting an infection caused by a relatively uncommon form of strep bacteria.” Doctors initially thought the illness was bronchitis. On his Facebook page, Harris saying that his “health is improving with rest and fluids”.

NOTE: Dr. Mark Harris grew up in Winston-Salem, NC. Harris served as lead pastor at several churches including Center Grove Baptist in Clemmons and more recently First Baptist Church Charlotte. More recently, Harris ran and narrowly won the 9th district race in November, even though its still the nation’s last undecided congressional election. https://www.facebook.com/pastormarkharris/

Politics: Chief Justice Mark Martin is stepping down from the North Carolina Supreme Court to become dean of Regent University / School of Law in Virginia.

Martin’s resignation creates a vacancy on the state’s highest court which will be filled by Gov. Roy Cooper. Democrats currently enjoy a 5-2 majority on the court with Martin and Justice Paul Newby as the two Republicans.

Newby intends to run for chief justice in 2020. Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger Jr. saying that he is interested in running for Newby’s position…

http://nsjonline.com/article/2019/01/chief-justice-resignation-creates-opportunity-for-gop/