Wednesday News, January 29, 2020

Verne Hill Jan 29, 2020

Today is National Puzzle Day

Whether it’s a crossword, jigsaw, trivia, word searches, brain teasers or Soduku – puzzles put our minds to work.

Solving puzzles helps reinforce existing connections between our brain cells.

FYI: Jigsaw puzzles are especially good for improving short-term memory.

https://classifieds.usatoday.com/uncategorized/the-surprising-benefits-of-puzzle-solving-for-adults/

 

Faces of Choice’, a new pro-life organization dedicated to sharing the stories of ‘abortion survivors’ has been trying for more than six months to purchase ad time during the Super Bowl, but FOX / Fox Sports has repeatedly ignored them.

Petition: Sign your name and ask FOX TV and FOX Sports to air the Faces of Choice 30-second ad and let the voices of abortion survivors be heard during the Super Bowl.  Details on the News Blog and on our Facebook page

https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/28/fox-refuses-pro-life-groups-super-bowl-commercial-featuring-abortion-survivors/

 

Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro has been ranked #4 among small airports in the U.S. in a “10 Best” poll affiliated with USA Today.

PTI made the top 10 because of its convenience and selection of airlines.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/poll-ranks-pti-th-among-small-airports-nationwide/

 

Fact: The ward- or district-only system is not the only way to organize a council…

The Local Governance Study Commission will hold additional public sessions on how the Winston-Salem City Council is elected.  Today at 6 p.m. at Easton Elementary School and 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan 30) at South Fork Elementary School.  City officials will be on-hand to answer questions and hand out survey forms for people to fill out.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/panel-studies-city-council-s-structure-some-fear-loss-of/

 

Breaking this morning: BH Media Group has agreed to sell its newspaper properties — including the Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record — to Lee Enterprises, the Iowa newspaper chain that has been managing the group since June 2018. The deal is projected to close in mid-March.  Other daily N.C. newspapers involved in the deal include: The News Herald in Morganton, The McDowell News in Marion, the Statesville Record & Landmark and the Hickory Daily Record. Lee becomes the third corporate owner of the Journal in its 122-year history. Media General purchased the Winston-Salem newspapers from the Gray family in 1969.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/bh-media-plans-to-sell-journal-news-record-and-all/

 

What exactly is the novel coronavirus?  How do we keep from getting it?

Check out Verne’s interview with Dr Chris Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health about the coronavirus on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

 

Reality Check: Tom Selleck, star of ‘Magnum, P.I’ and ‘Blue Bloods,’ turns 75 today

 

College Hoops

Wake Forest on the road at Notre Dame.  Tip off at 7pm

UNCG at Western Carolina.  Tip off at 7pm

 

 

Duke Energy: Beware of scammers

Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal giving helpful information when it comes to avoiding scams. Common scam tactics include:

A caller ID display with the customer’s utility’s name;

A mimicked interactive voice response menu that customers typically hear when they call their utility;

Threats to disconnect power, water or natural gas service to a customer’s home or business within an hour;

Demands for immediate payment, sometimes by prepaid debit card;

Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should:

Hang up the phone.

Call the utility provider by using the phone number provided on the bill or on the company’s official website, followed by a call to the police.

Never purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff.

DO NOT pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded by a prepaid card to avoid a disconnection. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.

Visit duke-energy.com/StopScams for more information

Call Duke Energy at 800-777-9898 to report something you feel is not right.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/beware-of-scammers-claiming-to-be-from-duke-energy/

 

 

 

Diamond and Silk, two well-known conservative Social media personalities have declared war on Planned Parenthood.

The sisters (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) from Fayetteville are calling out Planned Parenthood for what they say is an effort to “eliminate and get rid of black babies”. The women are focused on educating and enlightening the public, contending that Planned Parenthood has had a hugely negative influence on the black community in America. “This is not just a white or black issue…it is about humanity”

https://www.diamondandsilk.com/    SOURCE: CBN Newswatch

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/activists-diamond-and-silk-declare-war-on-planned-parenthood-for-targeting-black-families

