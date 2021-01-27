Wednesday News, January 27, 2021

Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern Piedmont (overnight). Snow expected overnight mainly along and north of Highway 64. Up to one inch of snow accumulation for the immediate Triad. Use caution on ‘elevated surfaces’ early Thursday morning.

Wake Forest University has received an anonymous $1 million-dollar donation for its new African-American studies program that will begin this fall.

College Hoops: Men’s ACC basketball action

TONIGHT: Wake Forest at NC State (8pm)

Update: Alex Bohannon will be the next member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education. Bohannon, a Democrat, will fill the seat of Barbara Burke, who left in early December to take on the Winston-Salem City Council.

North Carolina has launched an online ‘tool’ that helps people determine which vaccine group they are in based on age, profession and health status.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 25-million people are victims of human trafficking around the world.

Ways you can help fight human trafficking on the News Blog!

Traffic Alert: Kernersville on Wednesday (Jan 27) between 9am – 5pm

Mountain Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Main streets in Kernersville to repair a water main starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Detours will be in place. Source: City Link 311 / 336-727-8000.

*Students are prepared to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, service, and maintain diesel engines in vehicles such as heavy duty trucks, buses, ships, railroad locomotives and stationary diesel engines.