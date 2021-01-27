Search
Wednesday News, January 27, 2021

Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern Piedmont (overnight).  Snow expected overnight mainly along and north of Highway 64. Up to one inch of snow accumulation for the immediate Triad.  Use caution on ‘elevated surfaces’ early Thursday morning.

 

The best ‘cash back’ credit cards for 2021.  The old saying “Cash is king” as never been as true as it is right now. While many of us like to use our credit card to earn travel points or miles that can be redeemed for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, those plans are likely on hold for many at the moment thanks to the pandemic. So, instead of sticking with a credit card that earns rewards for a vacation that isn’t happening in the near future, why not consider a credit card that earns you cash back almost instantly? Check out this list of the best cash back credit cards   https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/22/cnn-underscored/best-cash-back-credit-cards-keywee/index.html

 

Wake Forest University has received an anonymous $1 million-dollar donation for its new African-American studies program that will begin this fall.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/anonymous-1-million-donation-funds-african-american-studies-program-at-wake-forest-university

 

College Hoops: Men’s ACC basketball action

TONIGHT: Wake Forest at NC State (8pm)

 

Update: Alex Bohannon will be the next member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education. Bohannon, a Democrat, will fill the seat of Barbara Burke, who left in early December to take on the Winston-Salem City Council.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/alex-bohannon-chosen-to-fill-vacancy-on-forsyth-school-board/

 

 

North Carolina has launched an online ‘tool’ that helps people determine which vaccine group they are in based on age, profession and health status.

The Find My Vaccine Group tool asks users a series of short questions. In less than two minutes, people seeking a vaccine can get an idea of when they will be vaccinated (based on availability).  https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

 

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 25-million people are victims of human trafficking around the world.

Ways you can help fight human trafficking on the News Blog!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/ways-to-fight-human-trafficking/

 

Traffic Alert: Kernersville on Wednesday (Jan 27) between 9am – 5pm

Mountain Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Main streets in Kernersville to repair a water main starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Detours will be in place.  Source: City Link 311 / 336-727-8000.

 

Virtual LUNCH AND LEARN today at 1pm. Learn more about the Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technology program through Davidson/Davie Community College. Details on the News Blog.  Get more info at http://ow.ly/J7BZ50DiyHf

*Students are prepared to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, service, and maintain diesel engines in vehicles such as heavy duty trucks, buses, ships, railroad locomotives and stationary diesel engines.

