Wednesday News, January 26, 2022

Sad News: Peter Robbins, the actor who voiced the cartoon version of Charlie Brown in the 1960s has died, his family announced Tuesday. Peter Robbins was 65. Robbins suffered from bipolar disorder. His cause of death was suicide. https://www.thedailybeast.com/peter-robbins-voice-of-charlie-brown-dies-by-suicide-at-65

*National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (available 24/7) 1-800-273-8255

Prayers for Julie Luck…

News 2 anchor Julie Luck announced Tuesday she is taking a ‘medical leave of absence’. Doctors recently diagnosed Julie with ‘colon cancer’ after a routine colonoscopy. She decided to go public with her diagnosis to encourage others to get tested (screened).

“I never expected to hear the word “cancer.” The results are surprising since I’m not considered high risk. I have no family history, I don’t smoke, I exercise and I don’t have any symptoms. Thank goodness my husband nagged and nagged me to get the procedure done. I will be stepping aside temporarily to focus on my health and prepare for surgery and recovery. Thankfully, my doctors say the cancer was found early…”

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wfmy-news-2-anchor-julie-luck-announces-medical-leave-after-cancer-diagnosis/

“Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier – now at age 45- instead of waiting until they’re 50,” according to the latest guidelines released in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/basic_info/screening/index.htm

Learn more: ‘Radon Awareness Week’.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas released from rocks, soil, and water.

NOTE: Your home could have high levels of radon, putting you and your family at risk for lung cancer. Find out more about testing and radon reduction: https://bit.ly/3qIyTNSexternal icon

Chris Tomlin + Hillsong United

Special guest: Pat Barrett

Coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on February 9th, 2022 (Wednesday evening)

Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil: Kills H1N1 flu virus and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

A major computer chip shortage has left some manufacturers with only five days’ worth of inventory due to supply chain woes, according to a new report from the Commerce Department. Blame it on new Covid-19 outbreaks and the weather.

*The ‘chip shortage’ has been felt across the world, leading to price increases on everything from cars, cell phones, to washing machines.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/26/us/five-things-january-26-trnd/index.html

Were you among the 43 million people watching the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday night? That was the most-watched TV event since last year’s Super Bowl. (CNN)

There’s a new ‘online pharmacy’. Mark Cuban (the Billionaire owner of the Mavericks and SharkTank star) has opened up an online pharmacy called “Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company”, offering prescription drugs at cheaper prices.

In its press release, the company pointed out medications on its site that offer significant savings. For example: Imatinib, a drug used to treat leukemia has a retail price of $9,657 per month and a price of $120 per month with a voucher, whereas MCCPDC offers it for $47 per month…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2022/01/24/mark-cuban-cheaper-prescription-drugs/6636901001/?fbclid=IwAR3SXfkRmd4YQcsDuTsiwhOKMeu_CcOAwlzEittjEI7jm4JLUKGfh_nWRKs

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge.

Now, you can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov Note: FOUR kits per address per month.

`REMINDER: Please DO NOT go to the ER for a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

Free N-95 masks? The Federal government is rolling out these masks to the masses starting this week by way of local pharmacies and Health Departments.

Note: Up to three masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/health/how-to-get-free-n95-mask-us-wellness/index.html

Starting in 2024, the SAT will be all-digital and shortened from 3 to 2 hours long.

The new SAT will be “easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, with the College Board. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/us/sat-test-digital/index.html

Big Papi heading to Cooperstown. Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America

– in his first turn on the ballot. https://www.wxii12.com/article/david-ortiz-baseball-hall-of-fame-2022/38889571

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

(New) Donate blood and get a dozen glazed doughnuts – free.

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal. To receive the free dozen, just show up at a Krispy Kreme shop with your ‘blood donor sticker’ or confirmation through your Red Cross blood donor app. BTW: Donating to other blood donation organizations will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts. https://www.krispykreme.com/offers/redcross2022

January is Sanctity of Human Life month

Check out a LIST of (local) Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.