Wednesday News, January 23, 2019 

Flood Watch from this evening thru Thursday morning

Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes

Most schools in the NW Piedmont including the Triad were on a DELAY this morning. UPDATE: These school systems decided to CLOSE this morning…

Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Elkin City

Some promising health news: Doctors may soon be able to predict if someone will develop Alzheimer’s disease (up to 16 years) before they show symptoms by testing for a certain protein in the blood, new research published in the journal Nature Medicine.

*The researchers found an association between increased ‘rates of change’ of the protein and the loss of brain mass and cognitive changes. While no cure exists yet for Alzheimer’s disease, the research could help in testing treatment options.

More than 5.5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common cause of dementia among older adults (National Institutes of Health).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/22/alzheimers-could-predicted-up-16-years-ahead-symptoms-study/2651012002/

Target will soon accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay as well as “contactless cards” from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover in all of its stores. BTW: Apple Pay is now accepted at 74 of the top 100 merchants in the U.S. and 65% of all retail locations across the country

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2019/01/22/applepay-googlepay-and-samsungpay-coming-target-taco-bell/2643811002/

NEW: Teachers strike in Los Angeles is officially over. After six days out of the classroom, union members representing teachers in LA voted yes on a proposed contract yesterday, which means teachers will be back in schools today. CNN

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com

FREE Bacon? Next Tuesday (Jan 29) between 4 to 5pm, get a FREE side of bacon with ANY purchase at McDonald’s. BTW: Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time starting Jan 30th. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/23/mcdonalds-free-bacon-giveaway/2618756002/

Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’

Info meeting this Monday (Jan 28) at noon. Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness.

Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382

An exclusive USA TODAY Poll of teachers finds that ‘teachers’ LOVE their job.

*92% of teachers say they love their job, but a majority of them, 54%, also say they have thought about quitting. If they could pick a career all over again, three of four would still choose teaching *In the survey, eight in 10 said they had used their own money to buy school supplies…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/22/teachers-across-country-love-jobs-cant-pay-bills-new-poll-shows/2623778002/