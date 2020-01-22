Wednesday News, January 22, 2020

Below normal temperatures through Friday

TODAY is Sanctity of Human Life Day

January 22 is also the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US. *Abortion is NOT your only choice. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/alternatives-to-abortion-pregnancy-resource-centers/

Headline of the Morning

“20,000 Christians Flock to Jordan River to Get Baptized in the Footsteps of Jesus”

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/january/20-000-christians-flock-to-jordan-river-to-get-baptized-in-the-footsteps-of-jesus

RECALL: Toyota and Honda have recalled more than six million vehicles worldwide due to two airbag glitches.

Toyota is recalling around 3.4 million vehicles globally because their airbags may not inflate in a collision, with the defect linked to a report of one fatal crash.

The recall covers certain 2011-2019 Corollas, the 2011 to 2013 Matrix, the 2012 through 2018 Avalon and the 2013 to 2018 Avalon Hybrid in the U.S.

The Honda recall, also announced Friday, covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years.

Honda vehicles included are the 1998 to 2000 Accord Coupe and Sedan, the 1996 to 2000 Civic coupe and sedan, the 1997 to 2001 CR-V, the 1998 to 2001 Odyssey and the 1997 and 1998 EV Plus. Acura vehicles covered are the 1997 and 1998 2.2CL, the 1997 to 1999 3.0CL, the 1998 and 1999 2.3CL, the 2001 and 2002 3.2CL, the 2001 and 2002 MDX, the 1998 to 2003 3.5RL, and the 1999 to 2001 3.2TL.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/honda-toyota-recall-6-million-vehicles-over-air-bag-flaws-2020-01-21

Out of Stock? Pharmacies around the country are temporarily out of certain Excedrin medications specifically “Excedrin Extra Strength” and “Excedrin Migraine” in both caplets and gel-tab form.

Glaxosmithkline, the makers of Excedrin products, confirms the ‘pause in production’ due to “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients…”

https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/news/main-news/consumer-news/excedrin-shortage-possible-after-production-issues/

Health officials across the globe are on high alert about a mysterious virus originating in China. A U.S. citizen who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with that new virus. The virus was previously only detected in animals. However, an outbreak is believed to have started from people who picked it up from animals at a fresh food market in the city of Wuhan in central China.

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness, following China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/deadly-chinese-virus-reaches-us-things-you-should-know-about/

Average allowance for kids between 4 and 14…near $10 a week

That’s a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to a study from RoosterMoney, a kid’s allowance and chores app.

Note: Kids saved a whopping 42% of their allowances last year.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/average-kids-allowance-is-almost-10-a-week-or-500-a-year/

The Transportation Security Administration found a record number of guns at airport safety checkpoints in 2019. Nationwide, About 87% of all firearms found in carry on luggage were loaded, TSA said in a news release. Firearms, explosives and knives or blades are banned from carry-on luggage. Passengers are allowed to transport unloaded guns as checked luggage so long as the gun is placed in a locked, hard-sided container. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/record-number-of-guns-found-in-airports-last-year-how/

Day 2: The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Some ground rules? There is no deadline to finish the trial. Early estimates were that hearing arguments from House managers and White House lawyers, with written questions from senators, could take two weeks. If senators agree to call witnesses, senators have estimated it could take three or four weeks longer.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/here-are-the-senate-rules-for-trumps-trial-and-how-mcconnell-plans-to-expedite-it

Longtime, prominent Winston-Salem attorney Fred Crumpler passed away on Sunday. He was 89.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/longtime-winston-salem-attorney-dies-fred-crumpler-helped-develop-the/

Krystal, one of America’s oldest burger chains, has filed for bankruptcy.

The burger chain, known for its little sliders, is under restructuring.

Krystal, which is known for its mini square-shaped burgers topped with diced onions, mustard and a dill pickle slice, opened about a decade after White Castle, which was founded in 1921. https://www.today.com/food/krystal-burger-chain-files-bankruptcy-t172227

Are you bothered by extra loud TV commercials?

FYI: The FCC requires that TV commercials “have the same average volume as the programs they accompany.” TV stations have to comply with the C-A-L-M

(or Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act from the FCC, which went into effect in 2012.

If you have a complaint about the volume on a station, the FCC recommends filing a report at www.fcc.gov/complaints.

You can also call the FCC’s Consumer Center at 888-225-5322

or write to FCC Consumer Complaints, 445 12th St. SW, Washington, DC 20554.

NOTE: You will need such information as whether you were watching over-the-air, on cable or satellite; the name of the advertiser; time and date; name of the program; and the TV station.

Details at www.fcc.gov/media/policy/loud-commercials.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-filing-complaints-about-loud-commercials/