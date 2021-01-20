Wednesday News, January 20, 2021

Surry, Wilkes and Watauga

Wind Advisory for the Foothills and Northern Mountains through lunchtime (1pm) Use extra caution driving high profile vehicles. And secure outdoor objects.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.

Today’s focus: Salem Pregnancy Care Center serving Forsyth County.

For a complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area go to the News Blog

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

NEW: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for this Thursday to discuss the return of high school students to in-school learning. High school students are currently scheduled to return next week, while many of the state’s largest school districts have paused their reopening plans because of the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-forsyth-school-board-calls-meeting-for-thursday/

RECALL: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has instructed Ford Motor Company to recall 3 million vehicles over potentially defective driver-side Takata air bags. The decision also will require Mazda to recall and repair driver air bags in approximately 5,800 vehicles. The recalls will cover various vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

https://myfox8.com/news/us-agency-orders-ford-to-recall-3-million-vehicles-over-air-bags/

The U.S. Justice Department has ended its investigation of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr declining to bring charges of insider stock trading, according to statements from Burr and his attorney. www.journalnow.com

Men’s College Hoops

Wake Forest / UNC men’s Basketball game at 7pm TONIGHT.

N.C. State / Virginia game has been postponed due to COVID.. www.journalnow.com

Need a COVID-19 test?

Check out the News Blog for how, when and where to get tested in the Triad.

Forsyth County:

https://journalnow.com/news/local/need-a-covid-19-test-heres-how-when-and-where-to-get-tested-in-forsyth/

Davidson County:

https://journalnow.com/news/local/davidson-county-announces-covid-19-vaccination-scheduling-for-this-week/

COVID Vaccines: Guilford County residents register here healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

Outside Guilford county, register at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

Winston-Salem: First & Broad Streets – Closures in place through Feb. 2

First and Broad streets near Dash ballpark

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for sewer line improvements.

Only portions will be closed at any given time. Detours will be posted…

NOTE: The intersection of Peters Creek and First will not be closed.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=427

Inauguration Day in Washington, DC

It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime”

Just after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump stopped for a brief departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his home in Florida. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/watch-president-trumps-farewell-address-to-america

Who got a presidential pardon? Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon and more than 140 individuals including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other ‘Trump’ allies in the final hours of his White House term. See the complete list on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/january/trump-issues-final-list-of-pardons-before-leaving-office

Before leaving office, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation,

declaring this Friday, January 22nd, “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

The pro-life organization Operation Rescue named President Trump

its pro-life person of the year for 2020, saying:

*”The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born. …during President Trump’s administration, he has done more to protect unborn lives than any other president in U.S history.” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/every-person-is-made-in-the-holy-image-of-god-president-trump-declares-national-sanctity-of-human-life-day

NEW: For the first time in 48 years, pro-lifers will not gather (physically) in Washington, DC for the annual March for Life over concerns with the pandemic and safety issues around the Capitol. Organizers for the pro-life event making the call to go virtual next Friday, January 29. This year’s theme: “Together Strong: Life Unites” a clear call for unity as the country faces one of the most divisive periods in its history.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/2021-march-for-life-becomes-virtual-event-over-safety-concerns-near-capitol-and-covid-restrictions

AMERICAN PICKERS – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – are coming back to North Carolina in March! Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. Learn more on the News Blog. People who are interested call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878),

or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

FREE JOB TRAINING: Goodwill Industries of Central NC based in Greensboro is starting a series of ‘career training classes’ this week – to better prepare people for jobs and help people grow their businesses. More info on these virtual classes and programs with descriptions by Triad Goodwill on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/

https://www.wxii12.com/article/triad-goodwill-covid-career-classes-digital-train-prepare/35173181

Clark Howard: When should I buy a used car to save the most money?

The winter months are the best times to find a deal on a used car, according to vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com . The website analyzed more than 32 million used car sales and compared specific times of purchase.

Topping the list: January and February. Worst month: July?

TIP: Make sure you get a mechanic to examine any vehicle before you buy it.

https://clark.com/cars/best-month-to-buy-a-used-car/