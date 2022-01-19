Wednesday News, January 19, 2022

Use extreme caution walking and driving on icy surfaces

Learn more about ‘homerschooling’ TODAY (now – 3pm) at the Lewisville Library. Hosted by Forsyth Home Educators. FREE event.

What ‘melts’ snow and ice, best? Expert weigh in…

Ice melt salt or rock salt (Sodium Chloride)

Pros: Melts ice and snow by lowering the freezing point of water.

Helps keep surfaces dry. Affordable.

Provides traction.

Cons: Corrosive and may damage concrete, wood and plants.

Magnesium chloride is considered environmentally friendly and better than most for use around pets.

Sand is great for traction! https://www.insider.com/guides/home/best-ice-melt#ice-melt-faqs-7

Tragedy at a Triad nursing home. Thomasville police said they found two people dead at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center – an understaffed facility – during the winter storm on Sunday. Police said just three staff members were caring for 98 residents Pine Ridge when they did a welfare check on the facility. Two residents were found dead and two more were taken to area hospitals. Investigation continues…

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/2-dead-2-hospitalized-following-welfare-check-at-thomasville-nursing-home/

Authorities say the gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was known to British intelligence officials but raised no red flags before entering the US.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/white-house-texas-hostage-taker-had-raised-no-red-flags?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack subpoenaed more Trump allies, including Rudy Guiliani and Sidney Powell, over how their “unsupported theories” about a stolen election may have “contributed to the violence.” CBN News

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge.

Now, you should be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov Note: One order per address!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/january/white-house-soft-launches-covid-19-test-request-website?

(Separate story) Most of us with a health plan can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit authorized by the FDA – at a pharmacy, a store or online – at no cost.

The test kits will either be free directly at the point of sale (if your health plan provides for direct coverage), or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt!! Your plan is required (as of January 15) to provide reimbursement for 8 tests per month for each individual on the plan, regardless of whether the tests are bought all at once or at separate times throughout the month. Details on the News Blog!

https://www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free

Also, check the News Blog for local Covid testing and vaccines sites.

School Closings on Wednesday:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Davie, Davidson. Stokes, Thomasville, Yadkin, and Wilkes county schools.

Closed with remote learning?

Guilford, Elkin City, Surry County and Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Forsyth Tech and GTCC – Closed

Salem College – Closed with Remote Learning Day

NC A&T – Opening at NOON

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club (WS) 9:30am til 5:30pm

NO Meals on Wheels (delivery) in Forsyth County

North Carolina Zoo – Closed

The National ‘March for Life’ is set for this Friday (Jan 21) in DC

*Pre-Rally Concert: Matthew West will be performing (11am-noon).

DC forecast for Friday: Partly sunny…High only 26

Watch the live-streamed event online https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Rally at noon. March for Life from 1pm – 4pm

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Headline of the Morning?

“The owner of Ben & Jerry’s wants to buy Aquafresh and Advil”

The company says it’s ditching low-performing food and drink products and instead, sweetening their bids for personal health items.

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Eclipses, meteor showers and supermoons, oh my! How about that beautiful full moon (called the Wolf Moon) overnight! Skywatchers will have a busy 2022.

Details on the News Blog.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/here-are-the-meteor-showers-eclipses-and-supermoons-to-see-in-2022/

“Look for mainly snow Friday through early Saturday morning. We are still working to figure out amounts. The track of the low is the key…farther way, less accumulation, closer would mean more. You should be prepared for maybe a couple of inches of snow and icy roads.” -Ed Matthews (News 2 Meteorologist)