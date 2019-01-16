Wednesday News, January 16, 2019 

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

1 million = the number of pizza slices sold each hour

Pizza deals: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

College Basketball: Wake Forest outlasting NC State last night at the Joel

With less than two weeks before tax filing season officially begins, the IRS is bringing back around 36,000 employees ‘without pay’ to process tax refunds. The IRS will start accepting tax returns on Monday, Jan. 28. Deadline is back to April 15.

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/16/irs-sends-36000-employees-back-to-work-without-pay-to-process-tax-refunds/

Walmart will no longer honor prescription drug coverage from CVS Health.

The dispute highlights recent mergers along the pharmacy supply chain that could ultimately narrow choices for consumers…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/walmart-to-stop-accepting-cvs-prescription-coverage/article_9358dc4d-0d2f-52f0-ab1d-ac1274457b34.html

Changes are on the way when it comes to standardized testing for students in North Carolina. After a series of surveys asking parents and educators about standardized testing, Mark Johnson, the state superintendent of Public Instruction, said he’s looking to make three major changes. Fewer tests, reduce the number of questions on federally-mandated tests and eliminate any test not required by the federal government. https://wlos.com/news/local/nc-schools-superintendent-says-changes-coming-to-2018-19-standardized-tests

Update: UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt had said Monday that she would step down at the end of the school year in May, but the UNC Board of Governors on Tuesday made her departure effective at the end of this month. *Folt’s surprise order to ‘suddenly’ remove the pedestal or base of the long standing Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ from the UNC Chapel Hill campus early Tuesday morning drew an angry response from Harry Smith, chairman of the Board of Governors that oversees the state’s public universities.

The board had given itself until mid-March to come up with a plan for the statue.

https://www.npr.org/2019/01/15/685442684/on-her-way-out-unc-chancellor-authorizes-removal-of-silent-sam-pedestal

Winston-Salem officials are looking at 15 pages of regulations to govern the use of electric scooters (like those Bird scooters) on city streets, but a ban on using them on sidewalks and greenways immediately stands out. Two city committees looked at proposed scooter regulations this week, with rules governing everything from helmets (required) to the parts of the city where they could be operated (yet to be determined).

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/rules-for-bird-scooters-and-similar-devices-being-hashed-out/article_22ab6e6a-ac31-509e-b7ae-d427f3013387.html

Netflix raising prices. The company’s most popular subscription plan, which allows high-definition viewing on two screens, has jumped to $12.99 per month (up 2 dollars). The premium plan is now $15.99. This is the largest price increase in the company’s 12-year history. www.npr.org/2019/01/15/685741087/netflix-increases-subscription-prices-as-it-churns-out-original-content

Day 26: As the partial government shutdown continues, Federal employees will get FREE admission to Grandfather Mountain, with proof of federal employment, such as federal ID or a pay stub. Grandfather Mountain is open daily, weather permitting. BTW: Forecast for Grandfather Mtn: Sunny with gusty winds…High only 37

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2019/01/15/grandfather-mountain-offers-free-admission-to-federal-employees

“Don’t Quit, Cheat Sweet?” Krispy Kreme has released a new Chocolate Glaze Collection, featuring four new doughnuts along with a sweet deal for new members of its loyalty program. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/11/krispy-kreme-announces-new-chocolate-glaze-collection-and-bogo-deal/2540770002/

A trendy diet that many are talking about: the Pegan diet.

All jokes aside, Dr. Mark Hyman (New York Times best-selling author) coined the term – a mashup of paleo and vegan – in a blog post that detailed his own diet.

What is a pegan diet? In short, a pegan diet incorporates pieces of the paleo and vegan diets. A vegan diet eliminates eating all animal products – no meat, eggs, cheese, yogurt and sometimes gelatin. A paleo diet is a nutritional plan consisting mostly of vegetables, fruits, nuts, grass-fed meats and fish.

“Eating the pegan diet way helped me lose 20 pounds, get rid of digestive issues, have more energy and overall improved my health.” -Dr. Mark Hyman

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/01/11/pegan-diet-paleo-vegan-next-big-diet-trend/2385966002/

Good Samaritan: When Trooper Daniel C. Harrell was shot Monday, a nurse stayed by his side until EMS could get to the scene, WRAL reports.

It was only moments after the shooting when Sherice Richardson (a nurse) drove by and saw what happened. “I was coming around the curve. I saw some blue lights, and so I slowed down. Sherice was driving to pick up her daughter from daycare but felt compelled to pull over to see if she could help. She called 911 and worked to stop the bleeding with the help of another driver. Paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

Trooper Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after he was shot in Elm City. Police arrested 3 men in connection with the shooting,

Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol saying …

“This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day.

I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell’s family and our entire organization in your thoughts and prayers.”

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/16/nurse-stayed-by-seriously-injured-nc-troopers-side-after-shooting/