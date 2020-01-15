Wednesday News, January 15, 2020

Cooler temps for the Weekend

Scam Alert: Someone is using the Thomasville Fire Department (or at least their name) to run a scam. Residents have notified the fire department about one, maybe two people, going to neighborhoods near Lexington Avenue asking for money for Thomasville Fire and Rescue. Again, it’s a scam.

BTW: Members of the Thomasville Fire Department, part of the city government, would never go door to door asking for donations. If someone comes to your home to collect money for Thomasville Fire and Rescue, call 911.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/14/thomasville-fire-department-warning-people-about-scam/

ACTION: Crisis Control Ministry needs the following food items…

Applesauce

Canned salmon

Corn muffin mix

100% fruit juice

Jelly

Also, canned carrots, collard greens, spinach, assorted vegetables and potatoes (please NO green beans and peas, we have a ton of those).

*Folks can drop off food donations anytime Monday-Friday (9am – 4pm) at their offices on 200 East Tenth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. www.crisiscontrol.org

Making a ‘symbolic’ stand for the Second Amendment

Davidson County gun owners can claim a ‘symbolic’ victory as the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously last night to make the county a Second Amendment protection county. *In North Carolina, Davidson joins Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Rowan counties that have adopted some form of pro-gun ‘sanctuary policy’.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/davidson-county-commissioners-unanimously-vote-to-become-second-amendment-protection/

RECALL: Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 models of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/toyota-recalls-nearly-700000-vehicles-in-us-over-faulty-fuel-pumps-2020-01-13

Surprise announcement: Linebacker Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers is retiring after 8 seasons. The 28 year old saying that “that now is the right (time) to move on…”

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/national/panthers-luke-kuechly-retiring-after-eight-seasons/

Tax Assistance Available

There are several organizations that provide tax preparation services at no charge. These organizations are staffed with trained preparers who are available to answer your questions, or if you wish, assist you with the organizing and filing of your return.

Tax filing deadline is April 15: https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/where-to-find-free-tax-assistance/

Traffic Alert in High Point

Detour: Lexington Avenue near N Main Street will be CLOSED over the next 6 months due to planned ‘upgrade project’. NOTE: Lexington Ave will be back open during the upcoming Spring ‘Furniture’ Market. NC DOT

National Sanctity of Human Life Day is coming up on January 22, 2020.

That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.

Pro Life Event: The National March for Life 2020 happens Friday, January 24

The Rally begins at noon on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24.

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Build-A-Bear. Build a YODA?

You will soon be able to build-a-baby Yoda at Build-A-Bear stores nationwide.

Release date: “In a few months…”

Baby Yoda is featured in “The Mandalorian” which debuted on Disney+ in November. Also, Hasbro will be releasing a talking Baby Yoda in May.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/14/star-wars-baby-yoda-coming-build-a-bear-stores-nationwide/4469976002/

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti have three older children…

Evan Springsteen, age 29, is program director and a host for Sirius XM radio

Jessica Springsteen, age 27, is a champion equestrian rider who’s earned more than $1 million in events around the world. Then, there is 25 year old Sam.

Sam just completed five months of fire and rescue training.

Sam is now a Jersey City, New Jersey, firefighter. “Sam is our “family hero…”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/01/14/bruce-springsteens-son-sam-becomes-firefighter-while-parents-look/4469841002/

A Winston-Salem woman has won the state lottery’s top prize.

Damian Zepponi bought three $2 Quick Pick tickets at the Food Lion grocery on Yadkinville Road last Thursday, the day of the drawing, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

Zepponi’s second ticket matched all six winning numbers, beating odds of one in 30.8 million, lottery officials said. The contest is part of the lottery’s $1,000 a day for life prize.

Lottery officials give winners of the Lucky for Life top prize two options. They can receive an annual payment of $365,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life or take a lump sum of $5.7 million.

Zepponi spoke to a financial adviser before she decided to take the lump-sum payment, lottery officials said. After federal and state taxes were withheld, Zepponi collected $4,068,127.

Zepponi said she planned to save and invest the money and live off those investments. She said she would use some of the money to start a ministry to help people.

And Zepponi wants to take a family vacation with her three children and four grandchildren.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/a-day-prize-goes-to-winston-salem-lottery-winner/