Wednesday News, January 13, 2021

Allegiant Air will soon offer a new non-stop route between PTI (Greensboro) and Nashville International Airport beginning June 3. Fares will be as low as $39 each way. The flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/allegiant-plans-to-launch-39-flights-to-nashville-from-pti

COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-out gets a Boost

The COVID-19 vaccine process is moving too slowly, and on Tuesday the federal government announced a new plan to speed things up. As part of the next phase, the federal government will expand groups vaccinated to those over 65. CNN

The Annual March for Life (pro-life event) happening this Saturday afternoon (Jan 16 @ 1pm) in Raleigh. Location: Bicentennial Plaza (outside), in front of the State Legislative Building. *newly elected Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will be one of the speakers. FYI: Social distancing and masks encouraged. https://ncrtl.org/rally-and-march-for-life/

College Hoops: Men’s basketball action tonight

New Tip-Off time: Wake Forest / Louisville game now set for 8:30pm.

Pilot Mountain on a specialty license plate?

The Pilot Mountain Community are working with Friends of the Sauratown Mountains to create a specialty license plate. 300 applications must be collected with payment for submission to the DMV. The group is about one-third of the way towards their goal. Check out the News Blog for details!

The specialty plate will generate a stream of income for Friends to be used for projects not covered by the State at Pilot Mountain State Park as North Carolina vehicle license plates are purchased. Twenty dollars of the $30 fee will go towards work at Pilot Mountain State Park by Friends. http://bit.ly/2XBwtRn

Tips: Best Ways to Boost Your Metabolism

Drink a glass of water in the morning when you wake up

Nutritionists suggesting, one of the best and cheapest ways to give your metabolism a jolt is to drink water (20 to 32 ounces) shortly after waking. Why? During sleep, your body’s metabolic function slows down, and unless you wake up in the middle of the night to swig some water, you’re not taking in any fluids.

Add mustard to meals

Add mustard to your meal and feel the burn—literally! Scientists at England’s Oxford Polytechnic Institute found that by eating just one teaspoon of mustard (about 5 calories) can boost the metabolism by up to 25% for several hours after eating.

Stand at work three hours a day

One way to burn more calories daily is to stand more and sit less.

A British study found that standing at work burned 50 more calories per hour than sitting. Consider this: If you stand for just three hours of your day, in one year you’d expend more than 30,000 extra calories—which amounts to about 8 pounds of fat!

https://www.eatthis.com/best-ways-to-speed-up-your-metabolism/

Traffic Alert: Hawthorne & Knollwood closed for Repairs

Water system repairs continue at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem through Friday, January 15.

While the street is closed to through traffic, there is access to the shopping center. Detours are in place. For more information: access City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

Sobering Site at the US Capitol

Heightened security in Washington DC comes as the House of Representatives prepares to impeach President Donald Trump (for a second time on Wednesday) for his ‘role’ in the deadly riot in DC last Wednesday.

*Inside, the parts of the Capitol open to tourists instead were home to sleeping National Guardsmen – some of whom used camouflage blankets to block the sun coming in through the window. Lawmakers, staff and members of the press tip-toed past the snoozing guardsmen, including some who were snoring. Groups of troops made a home in the massive rotunda and near two entrances of the building, including an entrance typically used by the president-elect on inauguration day but was targeted by ‘extremists’ last week.

*At an entrance of the Capitol where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi normally enters, National Guardsmen lay asleep beneath a bust of Abraham Lincoln catching a bit of rest. A plaque above them commemorated soldiers who had been quartered at the Capitol at the beginning of the Civil War.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/01/13/impeachment-live-updates-house-vote-gop-rift-trump-grows/6644827002/

AMERICAN PICKERS – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – are coming back to North Carolina in March! Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. Learn more on the News Blog. People who are interested call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878),

or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Even people with mild cases of COVID-19 may feel run down and unwell months later, a new study suggests. Surprisingly, the severity of patients’ initial COVID-19 infections were not a factor: People who’d managed at home were as likely to feel unwell as those who’d been hospitalized. The number-one complaint we see is fatigue,” he said, “and number-two is brain fog.” https://consumer.healthday.com/1-8-even-mild-case-of-covid-19-can-leave-long-haul-illness-study-shows-2649748120.html

FREE JOB TRAINING: Goodwill Industries of Central NC based in Greensboro is starting a series of ‘career training classes’ this week – to better prepare people for jobs and help people grow their businesses. More info on these virtual classes and programs with descriptions by Triad Goodwill on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/

https://www.wxii12.com/article/triad-goodwill-covid-career-classes-digital-train-prepare/35173181