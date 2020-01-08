Search
Wednesday News, January 08, 2020

Verne Hill Jan 08, 2020

Traffic Alert Overnights: Business 40 EB between Hwy 52 and Sandy Ridge Road.  Crews will be changing signage along Business 40 starting this week to reflect the new name (Salem Parkway) and exit numbers that align with US 421.  *Crews will close one lane in either direction of the highway from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m each night through Saturday…

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2020-01-02-business-40-exit-number-sign-changes.aspx

 

Traffic Alert: Davie County

The right lane of I-40 East near Hwy 601 is closed between mile markers 162 and 165 while crews repair the pavement. The section is expected to reopen by Feb. 14.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/davie-county-interstate-section-closing-for-more-than-a-month-for-repairs/30422472

 

Temporary Visitor Restrictions in place at all area in-patient hospitals, because of the increased number of ‘flu’ cases in the Piedmont Triad.

Restrictions include children (age 12 and under) asked not to visit patients at area hospitals. Some exceptions may be allowed. *This is a collaborative effort among Wake Forest Baptist, Novant as well as 5 additional regional health systems. www.wakehealth.edu

 

Praying for our brave men and women serving in the US Military

Praying for our leaders in dealing with Iran…after +12 ballistic missiles were fired at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops on Tuesday.  Fox News

 

Macy’s is closing its Hanes Mall store

A clearance sale will begin this month and run about eight to 12 weeks. The company said an exact closing date has not been set and will depend mostly on the success of the clearance sale. www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanes-mall-macy-s-to-close-second-major-store-closing/

 

College Hoops The 4 ACC teams in our state in action tonight…

Wake Forest vs FSU TONIGHT at the Joel. Tip off at 7:30pm…

 

 

NFL: Matt Rhule will be the new head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule the former head coach of Baylor University and Temple University.

He did spend a short season at Western Carolina…

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28439690/sources-baylor-matt-rhule-panthers-next-coach-gets-7-year-60-million-deal

 

This rock star would have turned 85 today?

Elvis Presley was born Jan. 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

First single, “Heartbreak Hotel,” was released in January of 1956.

Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977 at age 42 of cardiac arrest. www.journalnow.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous Post Wednesday Word
