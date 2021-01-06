Wednesday News, January 06, 2021

Today is Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day

Remembering the wise men who brought the ‘baby Jesus’ gifts and bowed down and worshiped the Son of God. https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-stories/three-wise-men.html

“When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.” Matthew 2:10-12

Winter Weather possible late Thursday night into Friday

Snow showers for the Piedmont Triad. Accumulation possible…Low 33. Friday High 38

The High Country (Boone): 2-4 inches of SNOW likely late Thursday into Friday!

Confused by the variety of sugar substitutes nowadays?

Understand the pros and cons to make an informed choice.

Update from the NC Coronavirus Task Force at 2pm today.

Georgia is the 5th state to report a case of the more contagious COVID19 virus strain first identified in the United Kingdom. The Peach state joining Colorado, California, Florida and New York. The case was found in an 18-year-old man with no travel history. He is isolating at home.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/01/06/covid-news-georgia-virus-montana-mask-mandate-fbi-scams/6554528002/

Election 2020: In Georgia, Democrats appear on the brink of taking control of the U.S. Senate with Democrat Raphael Warnock the projected winner over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The second race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue is still too close to call.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/01/06/georgia-election-results-raphael-warnock-kelly-loeffler-ossoff-perdue/4131906001/

NOTE: If Democrats win both runoffs in Georgia, they get 50 seats overall and a Senate majority on January 20 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie.

If Republicans win either seat, they will hold the Senate majority.

A joint session of Congress meeting later today to formally count votes cast by the Electoral College. The meeting, required by the U.S. Constitution, is all but certain to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory by a count of 306-232 electoral votes.

But a group of Republican lawmakers have indicated they will object to some states’ electoral votes, despite baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

https://thesouthern.com/news/national/photos-how-congress-will-count-the-electoral-college-votes-jan-6/collection

ALL students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system will be back in the classroom by the end of January. On Monday (Jan 11), grades 2, 3 and 6 will return; on Jan. 19, grades 4,5, 7 and 8 will return, and high school students will return the week of Jan. 25.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/school-reopening-will-resume-monday-all-students-will-return-by-end-of-month-to-winston/

Check out the BEST ways to ‘clean’ your face mask on the News Blog.

Some cleaning and handling tips recommended by the CDC and Johns Hopkins .

https://passionatepennypincher.com/how-to-clean-your-face-mask/