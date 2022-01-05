Wednesday News, January 05, 2022

Spring officially begins March 20, 2022 😊

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are scheduled for February 4 – 20, 2022

Back to school today for students…

Winston-Salem / Forsyth County and Davidson County

Duke Energy: Around 1,500 people still without power this morning around the Triad. https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

In response to latest COVID surge: Novant Health has temporarily stop performing certain ‘elective surgeries’ at Forsyth Medical Center starting today (Jan 5) through Friday – but could be extended. All non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to a later date to ensure hospital capacity is maintained for emergencies.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-halts-some-surgeries-at-forsyth-medical-center-in-response-to-covid-surge/article_7a38b0ac-6d71-11ec-956c-cbcb0d6cf06f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

As of Monday, the percent of positive Covid tests was more than 27%, meaning the virus is spreading rapidly around the state. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/coronavirus/2022/01/03/north-carolina-breaks-its-single-day-record-for-new-covid-cases?

Security is being ramped up in and around Washington, DC ahead of Thursday’s one year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection of the US Capitol.

Meanwhile, the House Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol wants to speak directly to former Vice President Mike Pence about what he witnessed firsthand on January 6. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/04/politics/security-january-6-anniversary-capitol/index.html

Check out the timeline of how the Jan. 6 attack unfolded at the US Capitol

-including who said what and when- on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

www.npr.org/2022/01/05/1069977469/a-timeline-of-how-the-jan-6-attack-unfolded-including-who-said-what-and-when

Winston-Salem fine arts leader Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin passed away

on Monday. She was 76. Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin had a 40-year career with the Forsyth County Public Library system. She was also the executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival based here in the Twin City. Her husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, died in 2007. https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-mourns-an-icon-sylvia-sprinkle-hamlin-made-a-lasting-impression-on-citys-arts/article

N.C. trooper crashes into Highway Patrol car, killing his brother and another driver

College Hoops (men’s games last night)

Wake Forest men big win over Florida State (76-54) at home https://godeacs.com/

NC State (men) holding off Virginia Tech in a 68-63 wolfpack win.

#2 Duke over Georgia Tech.

College Hoops tonight (WED)

UNC at Notre Dame. UNC-G hosting hosting Furman

Coming up: Wake Forest hosting #2 Duke next Wednesday (Jan 12).

4.5 million. That’s the number of Americans quitting their jobs in November.

A record by the way. And people were moving (in record numbers) in 2021.

1 in 3 moved to be closer to family in 2021.

6 in 10 moved because of a job change.

The winners? The moving companies and local realtors?

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/04/economy/us-job-openings-november/index.html

Walmart In-Home? Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service – literally placing items right into your refrigerator – even if you aren’t home. The service will cost $148 annually. Walmart plans on hiring around 3,000 workers to cover its delivery service.

Would you try the new service????

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/05/business/walmart-inhome-grocery-delivery/index.html

Happy 119th Birthday. The world’s oldest living person Kane Tanaka turned 119 years old on Sunday, according to a Twitter post from her great-granddaughter.

*Tanaka has lived through a multitude of historical events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu. Her life has spanned 49 Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

* Coca-Cola presented Miss Tanaka personalized labelled Coke bottles for her birthday – with her name and age. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/asia/kane-tanaka-turns-119-intl-scli/index.html

In a ranking by Golf Magazine, Old Town Club in Winston-Salem is listed among the top 100 golf courses in the world. The Perry Maxwell design that opened in 1939 and given a makeover in 2013, is ranked #92 in the world.

*Old Town Club is the home of Wake Forest’s men’s and women’s golf programs.

https://journalnow.com/sports/old-town-club-in-winston-salem-earns-world-ranking-from-golf-magazine/article

Recent high winds could mean damage to your home’s roof!

News 2 (in their ‘2 Wants to Know’ segment) has some helpful advice…

Go up in your attic and see if you notice any water stains or see any damage.

Take a walk around your house and look at the shingles.

Are they laying flat or do they appear cracked, buckling, or damaged?

Does your roof appear to sag or droop?

*If you notice any damage, you’ll need to call your insurance company and a reputable roofer. You can get a quote from a roofer before or after the insurance adjuster comes out. The timing isn’t as important as these guidelines.

Get everything in writing: the full price, the materials,

estimated time frame of how long it will take.

From your roofer / contractor…

Get quotes from three different companies (recommended).

Check their score on the BBB website.

Don’t pay in full up-front. Use the third rule: a third up-front, a third when they start the project and a third when they’re done.

Don’t pay in cash. It’s nearly impossible to get it back if there is a problem.

Note: Law enforcement says to listen for ‘red flags’.

“If (a contractor) tells you to make a down payment to get you to the head of the line. If they say they can get your material here quickly. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true.”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/got-roof-damage-how-to-tell-what-to-do-next-winter-storm-roofing-company-insurance-process-get-quotes-dont-pay-in-cash-or-up-front-in-full/83

Sad news: The founding pastor of Maranatha Chapel in San Diego, California – Pastor Ray Bentley – passed away Tuesday afternoon (Jan 4) “due to complications of COVID”.

*Pastor Bentley founded Maranatha Chapel in August 1984 when he began teaching a small Bible study in a rec center with 30 people. Now, Maranatha serves 7,000 people weekly through its various ministries. Bentley also founded The Nehemiah Fund, “an outreach ministry dedicated to helping and blessing Israel and her neighbors.”

Many considered Bentley an expert on Biblical prophecy. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/beloved-pastor-ray-bentley-of-maranatha-chapel-passes-away-from-covid-complications