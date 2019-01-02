Wednesday News, January 02, 2019 

Happy (belated) New Year from WBFJ…

Back to school for students in Davidson County today. BTW: Students with Davidson County and Thomasville City schools will be going to classes this Saturday (January 5th) as a make-up day (remember our pre-Christmas snowstorm).

*Thomasville City Schools will also add 15 minutes to the end of each school day through Jan. 31 to make up the required hours.

*Starting this Thursday, Jan. 3, all Guilford schools will begin ‘instruction’ five minutes earlier, to help make up the time lost during December’s snow storm. Further details on additional make-up days on the News Blog https://www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx

S-A-T / A-C-T Prep Workshop happening this evening (6pm) at the Lewisville Branch Library on Shallowford Road. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Jayden Brower remains in critical condition at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem after the 5-year-old boy got his hands on his father’s gun and shot himself in a Wendy’s drive thru in Randleman on Sunday. Jayden was in a booster seat and unbuckled himself as his mother pulled up to the Wendy’s drive-thru, according to Randleman police. The child was able to get a .45 handgun from a pocket on the back of the front passenger seat. Police said the gun went off and the child was shot in the face.

Now, the boy’s father is speaking out, hoping others can learn from his mistake.

Mark Harris plans to meet with N.C. Board of Elections staff this week.

The state elections board has twice declined to certify the 9th District election results, citing voting irregularities involving absentee ballots in Bladen and Robeson counties. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mark-harris-to-meet-with-n-c-elections-staff-to/article_e3dcfa87-ef92-5c08-987a-2bcf9d266cd4.html

*Allegations of vote harvesting and potential tampering in the 9th Congressional District have thrown the election’s results into question. More than a month has passed since the November midterm elections, but the outcome of the Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina has yet to be certified and made official. Republican Mark Harris was the presumptive winner in the days following the election with a 905-vote lead over Democrat Dan McCready.

Update: The city of Winston-Salem has directed the United Daughters of the Confederacy to remove their Confederate statue by January 31st or face possible legal action. *The group has previously declined a city offer to move the statue from its spot on the corner of West Fourth and North Liberty streets to a section of Salem Cemetery – where 36 Confederate soldiers are buried.

Good News: AAA reporting that gas prices have fallen for 11 straight weeks.

In North Carolina, gas prices are down about 25 cents in the last month.

If you missed it: Congratulations to the Wilson family.

‘Baylor Camden Wilson’ was Forsyth Medical Center’s first baby of 2019. Baylor made his arrival at 12:49 a.m. early Tuesday morning weighing in at 7 pounds, 19 inches.

College Hoops: Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team hosting Cornell tonight (DEC 2) at the Joel. It’s the Deacons’ final non-conference game of the season, looking ahead to 18 straight ACC games. Wake is hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s 73-69 loss to Gardner-Webb. Journalnow.com

Carolina Panther head coach Ron Rivera is expected to return.

The Panthers started the season 6-2, but lost seven straight games leaving Rivera’s future in doubt. Carolina finished 7-9, missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. While Rivera is staying, the Panthers have plenty of issues to deal with this offseason. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/carolina_panthers/rivera-expects-to-return-as-panthers-coach-for-season/article_4edd7fff-ddeb-56ff-b952-1555a040f6a6.html

At the Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ is King of the Box Office Seas for a Second Weekend in a Row. “Mary Poppins Returns” staying in a strong second place in theaters.

(NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made in Hollywood. In 2018, the film “I Can Only Imagine” brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million total, far exceeding expectations. And the movie “Paul, Apostle of Christ” was among the top 10 films at the box office during its opening weekend. 2019 is expected to be another blockbuster year for Christian films…

‘The Least of These’ – Release date: Feb. 1, 2019

The first Christian film heading to theaters in the New Year is the true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999…

‘Heavenly Deposit’- Release date: Feb. 10, 2019

“Heavenly Deposit” is an upcoming movie directed by Rick Irvin and the film’s writer, longtime actor George Vincent.

‘Run the Race’- Release date: Feb. 22, 2019

“Run the Race,” co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, tells the fictional story of two brothers in high school who face trying times as they seek different paths to find a way out of their troubled lives.

‘XL: The Temptation of Christ’ – Release date: March 6, 2019

Next on the list is a film that provides a “literal depiction” of the temptations Christ faced against Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, after Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights following his baptism. “XL: The Temptation of Christ” was made by Faithworks Pictures, an independent production company that aims to make movies that will impact the culture for Christ.

‘The Islands’ – Release date: March 22, 2019

Lastly, “The Islands” is a faith-based historical film that’s also set for a March release date. The picture is based on the true story of Hawaiian Queen Chiefess Ka-pi-o-la-ni who came to faith in Jesus Christ over 200 years ago. Her conversion made such an impact that it brought Christianity to all of the Hawaiian Islands.

