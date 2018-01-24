Wednesday News, JAN 24, 2018

‘Only Prayers Will Get Us Through’

People in the small community in Benton, Kentucky came together in prayer last night after their lives were rocked by a deadly school shooting on Tuesday. A 15-year-old student opened fire before the start of school at Marshall County High School where two students were killed and more than a dozen were others injured. Students described the shooter as a quiet boy who loved music, not someone they were worried about.

*The incident marked the deadliest shooting at a high school in Kentucky since 1997 when three people were killed and five others were injured at Heath High School in West Paducah, about 30 miles away from Benton.

*America has already seen 11 school shootings in 2018. https://goo.gl/EaxPS5’

Toys “R” Us Closing Stores: 180 stores will be closing their doors as the chain tries to emerge from bankruptcy. CNN

Walt Disney Company is the latest corporation to give one time cash bonuses to its employees. The $1,000 bonuses go to 125,000 Disney employees. Since the sweeping bill was approved by Congress on Dec. 20, more than a dozen major companies, including AT&T, American Airlines and U.S. Bancorp, have announced $1,000 bonuses for employees. https://goo.gl/qNx85w

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

Can You Eat Without Your Cellphone? Survey: One-third of us can’t.

Americans can’t even eat a meal without having their mobile phone close by, according to a new study commissioned by Nutrisystem.

Among 2,000 people surveyed, one in three people are distracted when eating and 29% said their phone accompanies EVERY meal they eat.

When asked what makes eating more enjoyable, those surveyed said watching TV rather than conversation with friends and family.

*72% people surveyed watch television while eating.

*34% of Americans said they eat so fast in front of the TV or while on their phone or tablet that they can’t believe how quickly they’ve devoured their food.

Portion control: 57% have a difficult time controlling how much they eat.

Portions of food at most restaurants are up to 4 times the ‘correct portion size’.

https://goo.gl/YCiSzr

Another Netflix price hike? Record popularity suggests it could try again

https://goo.gl/HftJSU

Millennials are pushing back against the stereotype that their money management skills are lacking…

16% now have savings of $100,000 or more, double the amount of young people who had socked away that much in 2015, according to a new Bank of America survey.

The perception that Millennials — Americans between the ages of 23 and 37 — lack savvy when it comes to saving for retirement, budgeting and setting up and sticking to a financial plan is showing signs of being outdated, noted the survey, made available exclusively to USA TODAY.

Despite many of these young Americans coming of age a decade ago during the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression and despite being saddled with high student loan debt, Millennials appear to be getting their financial lives in order and taking money matters more seriously.

More importantly, 54% of Millennials say they have a budget, with nearly three of four (73%) saying they stick to the budget each month. And another 57% say they have a “savings goal,” which is higher than the 42% of Gen Xers and Boomers who say they are saving with a goal in mind.

Sixteen percent say they have $100,000 or more in savings, up from 8% in 2015. And nearly half (47%) have $15,000 socked away, up from 33% in 2015.

About two of three (63%) of Millennials surveyed say they “are saving,” which is in line with 64% of Generation X but shy of 75% of Baby Boomers who set money aside. https://goo.gl/YQ2Q5E