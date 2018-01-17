Wednesday News,  JAN 17, 2018

Winter Storm Warning through this evening (9pm)

-Hazardous road conditions through Thursday morning…

-Elevated surfaces will ‘re-freeze’ overnight…

Wanna sleep better? Make a ‘to-do’ list. According to research from Baylor University, people in a research study who wrote down their to-do lists for the next day were able to fall asleep faster. https://goo.gl/oZRcKJ

Nestle (makers of Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Raisinets) is selling its U.S. confectionery business to Italian chocolate maker Ferrero (Fur- RARE -Row) for an estimated $2.9 billion. The sale doesn’t include KitKat or the Toll House baking line. The sale allows Nestle to branch out into other investments including pet care, bottled water, coffee, frozen meals and infant nutrition.

BTW: Ferrero is best known for its Ferrero Rocher (Fur- Rare- Row…Row- Shey) chocolates, as well as Nutella and Tic Tacs. https://goo.gl/bxPrGe

Town Centre Diner in Wallburg and Chef John Tharp will be featured

this Thursday night on UNC-TV’s ‘North Carolina Weekend’ (9pm)

Check out the foodie review from Bob Garner on our Facebook page: https://goo.gl/R4ANU4

The sound track to The Greatest Showman (loosely based on the life of PT Barnum) has landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Jan. 13).

*Focus on the Family (Plugged In) gives The Greatest Showman – 4 top hats out of 5 – for family friendliness. Check out the review on the News Blog https://goo.gl/wFwRdP

Man booted from British Airways flight for ‘wearing’ all his clothes to avoid baggage fee. On Twitter, Williams said he couldn’t afford the excess baggage fee, about $125, “as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week.”

Ryan Carney Williams can be seen wearing at least 10 shirts and eight pairs of pants. Third time seemed to be the charm. Williams eventually flew home on a third airline. BTW: Not sure about his extra clothes… https://goo.gl/vUVhon

Incredible genes? White House physician Ronny Jackson saying that President Trump (age 71) is in “excellent health” after an annual physical, despite a not so balanced diet by the Commander-In-Chief. *Experts agree that smoking is “about the worst” thing you can do for your health and “drinking isn’t too far behind.” But excess weight is a “terrible risk factor for poor health.” Diet and exercise are vital to maintaining good health as we age. https://goo.gl/E8e6oa

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*The March for Life happens this Friday (JAN 19) in Washington DC.

*Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion in the US.