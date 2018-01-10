Wednesday News, JAN 10, 2018

TECH ADDICTION? A 2016 report by social agency Influence Central said that the average age for children getting their own mobile phone…10 years old.

Unfortunately, North Carolina will not land the sought-after Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant, according to sources familiar with the project. Alabama will likely get the nod. The plant would have brought 4,000 jobs. https://goo.gl/TorKkJ

At least 13 people have died from mudslides in southern California. Heavy rain in the forecast for the first time in 10 months. https://goo.gl/wYy12U

Jeff Bezos is now the richest person of all time. The Amazon CEO’s net worth reached $105.1 billion Monday, according to Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker. That eclipses the record previously held by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

‘Share the Health’ Fair Free screenings and other health-related services will be available this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the 18th annual Share the Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine. *A variety of screenings will be available: blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, vision and glaucoma and mental health. The fair is open to all adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Child care will be provided. info@sharethehealthfair.org.

Learn something: Lewisville Branch Library hosting a ‘Digitization Class’

This Thursday afternoon (JAN 11) at 3pm…

Learn how to digitize various media, including scanning documents, converting audio cassettes to CD, and digitizing slides. INFO: 336-703-2940 https://goo.gl/g2RNqP

It’s official. Publix is coming to Greensboro. After two years of speculation, Publix signed a lease for a location at Grandover Village on West Gate City Boulevard. The new store is expected to open in the fall. https://goo.gl/prKdQz

“Breakfast with Dads” On back in December, Kristina Dove, a volunteer at Dade Middle School in Dallas posted on Facebook asking for “at least 50” male volunteers to stand in as male mentors at an event called “Breakfast with Dads”.

‘Breakfast with Dads’ is a great event, but the reality…a lot of our kids will not have a Dad present. But there is nothing like having a male mentor present.”

Kristina received 400 responses overnight, and when the day arrived, more than 600 men showed up.

One volunteer, Assistant Dallas ISD Police Chief Jason Rodriguez, tweeted about the importance of being a mentor. “Words cannot describe the impact mentoring youth can have on both you and your mentee. Powerful to see a community of fellow men and fathers come together to wrap their arms around our young men…”

Kristina’s wish: That the mentors who showed up for “Breakfast with Dads” last month will continue to work with the kids in 2018… https://goo.gl/e13HbA