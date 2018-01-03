Wednesday News, JAN 03, 2018

A few FLURRIES are possible late this afternoon in the Triad…

Reminder: Dress warmly in layers, don’t forget your hat and gloves

It’s official! Chip and Joanna Gaines (hosts of HGTV’s Fixer Upper are expecting their fifth child. Back in September, the Gaines announced their show, Fixer Upper, would end after the current 5th season… https://goo.gl/BVCMLu

Thanks to Gina Gordon (registered dietician and the manager of Novant Health’s weight management program) for helping us set some attainable health goals for the New Year. Two big things to help get us jumpstarted:

• Evaluate your current diet. This can reveal nutrients you are lacking, hidden sources of calories or other concerns.

• Understand your lifestyle. Is a busy schedule or working odd hours affecting your diet? Find solutions to get the nutrition you need while accomplishing everything else you have to get done.

Novant Health: We don’t just tell you to eat healthier; we provide the tools and advice you need to successfully improve your nutrition. Novant Health: https://goo.gl/mPe4Uw

Get Equipped for College with CFNC: TODAY at 5pm (DEC 3) at the Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road. *Recommended for students (and their parents) grades 6-12. For information, call 336-703-2940.

Be Inspired: Hoda Kotb didn’t give up on that news career that eventually led her to co-anchor the ‘Today Show’. 27 rejections in 10 days…but there is a happy ending. https://goo.gl/6Hw1fH

RECALL: T. Marzetti is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of 23 different types of frozen biscuits after finding that they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The affected biscuit products distributed under various brands – which are frozen, not ready-to-eat – were distributed in 12 states including North Carolina.

If cooked, listeria risk may be reduced, but not eliminated. Customers can also return the product for a full refund. LA Times: https://goo.gl/remo3Z

American Airlines has joined Southwest Airlines announcing that they will give their employees $1,000 bonuses thanks to the Republican tax overhaul.

https://goo.gl/viRuQZ

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch announcing that he will not seek re-election this year – after serving more than 40 years in the US Senate. Hatch (age 83) is the longest serving Republican in the Senate. BTW: Mitt Romney (former Governor of Utah and Presidential candidate) is eying the seat. https://goo.gl/T5fHAj

FYI: Orin Hatch also wrote (and recorded) Gospel songs. One of his songs (sung by Jaci Velasquez) can be found on the WOW Hits 2005…

ACC Basketball tonight:

Wake Forest hosting Syracuse (7pm) …UNC at FSU (7pm) …NC State at Notre Dame (9)

Top 10 Commonly ‘Broken’ New Year’s Resolutions https://goo.gl/iayHlK

#1 Lose Weight and Get Fit

Quit Smoking

Learn Something New

Eat Healthier and Diet

Get Out of Debt and Save Money

Spend More Time with Family

Travel to New Places

Be Less Stressed

Volunteer

Drink Less

“It’s easy to criticize yourself on your way to a healthier place. Instead of looking in the mirror along the journey and saying ‘I wish this’ or ‘I hate that,’ this year I’m going to celebrate at least one GOOD thing about my body each and every day.”

—Shannon Fable, director of exercise programming for Anytime Fitness

8 Exercises That Flatten Your Belly (Without a Single Crunch)

Crunches were once the answer to sit-ups, the gym warm-up of our elementary school days. Now both abdominal exercises have a bad rap in the fitness community https://www.rd.com/health/fitness/ab-exercises/

9 Science-Backed Tricks to Boost Your Self-Confidence

https://www.rd.com/advice/relationships/how-to-be-confident/1/

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is offering half-priced admission through Saturday. The zoo will offer heated transportation, which is included in the half-off admission. The zoo’s habitat complexes are heated. www.nczoo.org

Best way to eliminate germs, PROPERLY wash your hands!

Here’s the deal: Experts suggest to wash your hands with lots of soap and warm water for as long as you have the patience for, but aim for at least 20 to 30 seconds.

TIP: If you can sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice, you’ve washed long enough.

WebMD: https://goo.gl/VVdNh9

NOTE: Hand sanitizer is the next best thing if you can’t get to a sink. Buy one with at least 60% alcohol. Rub it all over your hands until they’re dry.

Reality Check: ‘These items’ are some of the Germ-iest things we all touch daily?

TV remote control, Computer keyboard + mouse, your purse (inside and out).

FYI: Your mobile phone is up to 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. https://goo.gl/SmYweg

Restaurant menus have 100 times more bacteria than a toilet seat,

Bethel Music CEO Joel Taylor and his wife Janie are in the middle of every parent’s worst nightmare – two of their children in the hospital at the same time! The couple is calling on the church for prayers.

The Taylor’s 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21 with a dangerous E. coli infection.

Update: On Monday, the couple’s four-year old baby-girl, Addie, was admitted with the same strand of E-coli as Jaxon. Both children are on an ‘IV’ at UC Davis Medical Center in California. CBN News https://goo.gl/hxnMro