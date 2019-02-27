Wednesday News, February 27, 2019 

Having a baby? You won’t get a good night’s sleep for 6 years, one study says. Not surprisingly, mothers reported losing the most sleep, more than an hour of sleep in the first three months after having their first child… https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/allthemoms/news/2019/02/26/new-baby-parents-lose-six-years-sleep-study/2989434002/

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has tapped Deputy Superintendent Kenneth Simington to be the interim superintendent, effective this Friday (March 1) while the board begins the search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Beverly Emory who will step down in May to take a job at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/simington-named-as-interim-superintendent-of-winston-salem-forsyth-county/

Update: Republican Mark Harris announced on Tuesday he will not run in the special election ordered by the NC State Board of Elections in the 9th Congressional District last week, citing health concerns. Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/26/gops-mark-harris-will-not-run-in-nc-09-special-congressional-election/

Soda Tax? Connecticut may become the first state in the country to tax sugar-sweetened beverages if Gov. Ned Lamont has his way. Several cities across the U.S. have put similar taxes in place, including Seattle; Philadelphia; San Francisco; and Boulder, Colorado.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/02/26/soda-tax-connecticut-could-be-first-state-to-implement/2943484002/

Prayer Concern: This week the U.S. Senate failed to pass the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” (S. 311). This bill would have stopped the brutal killing of infants born alive after surviving an abortion. Despite knowing the horrific reality of infanticide, 44 senators (all Democrats) voted against this life-protecting bill. Without this bill, abortionists can deny medical care to these innocent babies.

https://www.lifenews.com/2019/02/25/senate-democrats-block-bill-to-stop-infanticide-and-care-for-babies-born-alive-after-abortions/

Update: United Methodists Vote to Keep Traditional Marriage Stance

After days of passionate debate, deliberation, and prayer—and years of tension—the United Methodist Church voted Tuesday to maintain its ‘traditional stance’ against same-sex marriage and non-celibate gay clergy, bolstered by a growing conservative contingent from Africa.

The denomination’s “Traditional Plan” passed (53% to 47%) in the final hours of a special UMC conference held this week in St. Louis to address the issue of human sexuality. The Traditional Plan preserves existing UMC positions and adds further accountability measures for those who violate them by performing same-sex ceremonies or ordaining gay clergy.

Read more: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2019/february/united-methodist-lgbt-vote-conference-plan.html

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Q: What happened to Sopper’s Restaurant in Pilot Mountain, It’s closed.

Answer: “We decided to slow down a little bit,” said Johnny Redding, who ran (Sopper’s) with his wife, Michelle, for more than 10 years. “We talked about it for a while. It’s been a big part of my life, but we had some other things we wanted to do.” (Can you say grandkids.) J The Reddings are in their 50s and are grandparents.

Johnny said that long hours at the restaurant meant they couldn’t spend as much time with the grandbabies as they would like…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-happened-to-sopper-s-restaurant/

ACC Men’s Basketball action last night…

Wake Forest over Miami at the Joel last night

Virginia Tech toppled #3 Duke

Tarheels beating Syracuse

(CIAA) WSSU’s men loses to Elizabeth City State in overtime (62-61) in first round of the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte. The Rams will play top-seeded Virginia State (TONIGHT) at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wssu/basketball/wssu-s-men-loses-to-elizabeth-city-state-in-overtime

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in

Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/