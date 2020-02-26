Wednesday News, February 26, 2020

Today is Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season

https://www.crosswalk.com/blogs/debbie-mcdaniel/the-reality-of-ashes-and-the-truth-that-sets-us-free.html

Election 2020: Early-voting continues through this Saturday (Feb 29)

(8am – 7:30pm weekdays plus this Saturday 8am – 3pm)

** Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details on the News Blog

Update: In response to news of growing numbers of coronavirus cases in northern Italy, Elon University will suspend its study abroad program in Florence for the semester. According to the University, 21 Elon students and one faculty member will return back to North Carolina this week. The students will be able to complete all coursework remotely.

The decision comes after the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Italy rose from a handful to more than 300 within a matter of days.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/elon-university-suspending-study-abroad-program-in-italy-over-coronavirus-concerns/

With a number of officers retiring soon, the Winston-Salem Police Department has 54 openings for police officers. The department says that it will pay for anyone to go through school, graduate from college, regardless of what your major is, as long as you commit to three years of service with the Winston-Salem PD…” said Chief Catrina Thompson. https://www.cityofws.org/529/Careers

BTW: Nearly half of recruits come from out of state and relocate to the Triad.

https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-police-department-in-need-of-more-recruits/

ACC Hoops: BIG WIN for the Deacs last night

Wake Forest over Duke in double OT 113 – 101

BTW: Wake Forest will play NC State next week in Raleigh…

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for cancer patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

Find a blood drive near me: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Homemade soup for you…

Smith Young YMCA will hold its annual fundraiser, Bowls of Love, this Friday evening (Feb 28) from 5 to 7:30pm at the ‘Y Events Center’ in Lexington.

Tickets are $20 and include a handmade ceramic bowl made by local potters, homemade soup, salad and desserts. -The Lexington Dispatch

Moji Coffee is opening a second location in downtown Winston-Salem, at Forsyth County Central Library! Join us on Leap Day (Feb 29) 2020 to kick-off the fun!

Collegiate Day of Prayer this Thursday

The last Thursday of every February — a day of united, urgent & unrelenting prayer for spiritual awakening on every college campus around the nation.

Christian groups on thousands of college campuses will be praying. Will you??

https://collegiatedayofprayer.org/

Pro-Life Victory: A US appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules that prevent taxpayer money from being used for abortions.

The rules forbid clinics that receive federal funds through the Title X program from making abortion referrals and from sharing space with abortion providers. In other words, the Title X money is only supposed to used for health care needs, not to promote abortion.

In a 7-4 ruling, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed arguments that the rule forces doctors to violate medical morals by withholding information from patients, Court News reports.

Title X funds are designed to help pay for family planning, cancer screenings, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and other services, particularly for low-income patients. The “Protect Life” rule forbids grant recipients from using the funds to “perform, promote, refer to, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

Pro-life advocates are commending President Donald Trump for keeping his campaign promise to defund Planned Parenthood.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/big-loss-for-planned-parenthood-court-upholds-trump-admins-protect-life-rules

High School basketball: Round One winners on the News Blog