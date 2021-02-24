Wednesday News, February 24, 2021

BREAKING: The FDA releasing an analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s one shot COVID-19 vaccine this morning that appears to support its authorization for emergency use. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health

NEW: Governor Cooper (and the state covid task force) will discuss the possibility of “easing some of the COVID-19 restrictions” implemented across the state.

A News Conference is scheduled at 2pm this afternoon.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/gov-cooper-expected-to-discuss-possible-easing-of-nc-covid-19-restrictions-during-news-conference

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for PPP loans, again. The Biden administration stressing that “self-employed workers and independent contractors will now also be eligible” for PPP loans, through the Paycheck Protection Program. More details on this 2 -week window on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named Tricia McManus as the school system’s new superintendent. McManus has been acting as the interim superintendent since Novenmber.

https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-names-tricia-mcmanus-as-new-superintendent/

Update: Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery on his leg and ankle after a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning requiring crews to pry him from the wreckage. -CNN

Snow moon? The next full Moon happens this weekend (early Saturday morning).

Good news: The Moon will appear full for several nights from Thursday night through Saturday night. This full moon is commonly referred to as the “Snow Moon”.

https://myfox8.com/news/offbeat/full-moon-will-peak-late-this-week-as-the-snow-moon/

Chick-fil-A is dropping these food items?

The multigrain bagel and decaf coffee are being eliminated from its breakfast menu.

https://myfox8.com/news/chick-fil-a-set-to-remove-two-items-from-its-menu/

The ‘state’ High School basketball playoffs:

7 area teams have advanced to the second round set for this Thursday.

Check out Thursday’s Second Round ‘game schedule’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Winston-Salem Journal https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school-basketball-state-tournament-scoreboard-feb-23/

*Reminder: High School football begins this Friday (Feb 26)- weather permitting.

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Wake Forest hosting Clemson at 4:30pm

N.C. State at Virginia (6:30pm)

North Carolina hosting Marquette (7pm)

UNCG hosting Western Carolina (7pm)

High Point at Campbell (7pm)

A&T hosting NC Central (5pm)

College Baseball: N.C. A&T at Liberty. First pitch at 4pm

Have you check your tire pressure lately?

The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI.

You should check your tire pressure, as the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/