Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, February 24, 2021

Wednesday News, February 24, 2021

Verne HillFeb 24, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, February 24, 2021

Like

BREAKING: The FDA releasing an analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s one shot COVID-19 vaccine this morning that appears to support its authorization for emergency use. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health

 

NEW: Governor Cooper (and the state covid task force) will discuss the possibility of “easing some of the COVID-19 restrictions” implemented across the state.

A News Conference is scheduled at 2pm this afternoon.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/gov-cooper-expected-to-discuss-possible-easing-of-nc-covid-19-restrictions-during-news-conference

 

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for PPP loans, again.  The Biden administration stressing that “self-employed workers and independent contractors will now also be eligible” for PPP loans, through the Paycheck Protection Program.   More details on this 2 -week window on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named Tricia McManus as the school system’s new superintendent. McManus has been acting as the interim superintendent since Novenmber.

https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-names-tricia-mcmanus-as-new-superintendent/

 

Update: Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery on his leg and ankle after a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning requiring crews to pry him from the wreckage.  -CNN

 

Snow moon? The next full Moon happens this weekend (early Saturday morning).

Good news: The Moon will appear full for several nights from Thursday night through Saturday night. This full moon is commonly referred to as the “Snow Moon”.

https://myfox8.com/news/offbeat/full-moon-will-peak-late-this-week-as-the-snow-moon/

 

Chick-fil-A is dropping these food items?

The multigrain bagel and decaf coffee are being eliminated from its breakfast menu.

https://myfox8.com/news/chick-fil-a-set-to-remove-two-items-from-its-menu/

 

The ‘state’ High School basketball playoffs:

7 area teams have advanced to the second round set for this Thursday.

Check out Thursday’s Second Round ‘game schedule’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Winston-Salem Journal https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school-basketball-state-tournament-scoreboard-feb-23/

*Reminder: High School football begins this Friday (Feb 26)- weather permitting.

 

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Wake Forest hosting Clemson at 4:30pm

N.C. State at Virginia (6:30pm)

North Carolina hosting Marquette (7pm)

UNCG hosting Western Carolina (7pm)

High Point at Campbell (7pm)

A&T hosting NC Central (5pm)

 

College Baseball:  N.C. A&T at Liberty. First pitch at 4pm

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have you check your tire pressure lately?

The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI.

You should check your tire pressure, as the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Verne HillFeb 24, 2021

NEW: Covid Relief for small businesses applying for PPP loans

Verne HillFeb 23, 2021

Dream Job: Get paid to sleep in 5 different locations?

Verne HillFeb 23, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes