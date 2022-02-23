Search
Wednesday News, February 23, 2022

Wednesday News, February 23, 2022

TREE pollen in the HIGH range today. MODERATE range for Thursday and Friday.

 

Truckers convey heading to DC?  Lots of chatter of at least one ‘trucker convey’ protesting vaccination mandates in the coming days has prompted the Defense Department yesterday to approve the use of 700 National Guardsmen and 50 tactical vehicles before they descend on the Washington, DC, area. The drivers of the semi-trucks are planning to block major roads until their demands are met, similar to recent protests in Canada, according to the group’s organizers. While it’s unclear if the convoys will materialize this week, area law enforcement — including the Maryland State Police, Metropolitan Police Department in DC and the US Capitol Police — are closely monitoring the situation and in some cases increasing security to deal with the possibility of major disruptions ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/22/politics/washington-dc-national-guard-trucker-convoy/index.html

 

We are experiencing the highest gas prices in 9 years as oil approaches $100 a barrel. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine is the driving force

https://www.npr.org/2022/02/22/1081092765/oil-gas-prices-100-barrel-ukraine-russia

Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Give to help crisis response efforts in Ukraine.   https://send.org/story/hh_pray_for_ukraine

 

A smartphone app that can handle your insulin dosing for you?

The FDA approving Tandem Diabetes Care’s ‘mobile app’ called t:connect. Experts say that this is a major step toward improving direct care and using technology to help smooth the insulin delivery process to the estiated 37 million Americans with diabetes. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/fda-approves-app-to-give-doses-of-insulin/

 

Update: Masks will be optional starting next week for students and staff in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/masks-will-be-optional-starting-next-week-in-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools/

 

NC State University is altering some of its COVID-19 policies.

The university said face coverings will not be required in most indoor spaces for students beginning, Monday, Feb. 28. However, face coverings will be required in classrooms.

Details at https://www.ncsu.edu/coronavirus/important-adjustments-to-nc-states-covid-19-policies/

 

A&T State University is switching athletic conferences. 

The Aggies are moving from the Big South to the Colonial Athletic Association in July. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-a-and-t-aggies-join-new-conference-caa/

 

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration ends this Thursday, February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem.  Hosted by NCHE.  https://www.nche.com/thrive/

 

 

Fact: Over 36 million Americans suffer from migraines. 

Check out what worked for this teen…

https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2516387387705/17-year-old-finds-miracle-migraine-treatment-at-kansas-city-hospital

 

 

RECALL: Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of *FOUR of its baby formula brands including Similac. These powder formulas can make your baby sick.

To verify, check the multi-digit number on the bottom of the formula container.  Recalled formula will have the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

Visit www.similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package.

*Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. powder formulas

 

 

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing coming up March 4-13, 2022, They will be streamed LIVE on NBC’s Peacock.

https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-2022-paralympic-winter-games-nbc-and-peacock

Paris will host the next Summer games (July) 2024

Italy will host the next Winter Games in 2026 (in the cities of Milan-Cortina)

Los Angeles will host the Summer games in 2028

 

 

College Hoops: The Deacs on the road at Clemson TONIGHT ( 7pm tip-off )

Wake Forest men’s basketball at 21 wins for the season (so far). www.godeacs.com

 

 

Congrats to the Spear family

After 26 hours of labor, first-time parents Aberli and Hank Spear welcomed their baby girl into the world. Baby Judah Grace was born at Alamance Regional on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. – get this – in labor and delivery room 2!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/baby-born-february-22-2022-two-in-the-morning/83

 

 

Two Virginia deputies were able to capture a suspect with the help of a local crime-fighting ‘goat’. No kidding! 

Deputy David Parnell was in the process of arresting a suspect in a domestic dispute when the man fled through a fence, taking off across a field.

Parnell took off on foot and was soon joined by Gracie, a curious goat.

According to the Martinsville Bulletin, Gracie (the goat) took the lead, and the crime-fighting duo flushed the suspect out of the woods with the aid of a second deputy waiting on the other side.
*Thanks to Gracie for ‘butting in’ and assisting in the arrest!
https://martinsvillebulletin.com/news/local/arrest-made-thanks-to-a-goat/article

 

Verne Hill

