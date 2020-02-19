Wednesday News, February 19, 2020

The latest from the National Weather Service…

Precipitation is expected to briefly mix with or change-over to snow before ending Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Snow amounts are expected to be light and confined to elevated and grassy surfaces; ranging from a dusting to 1 inch.

Do you still have unused ‘funds’ on your gift cards?

You’re not alone. Half of Americans currently own unredeemed gift cards or store credits according to a new survey from Bankrate. The average person with unused gift cards is sitting on around $167 dollars in free money. More than one-third of us with unused cards say they won’t use up all of the funds. And that adds up to tens of billions in unused money. When you don’t, the retailer is happy to keep the money. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/14/americans-have-over-21-billion-in-unused-gift-cards-and-store-credits.html

Election 2020: Early-voting continues in North Carolina through February 29th.

(8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays plus a Saturday – or two, depends on your county)

** Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

Put that photo ID away for November? A three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a preliminary injunction against North Carolina’s voter ID law. https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/29764/

The 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree happening this Friday (Feb 21).

Times: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lower level of Benton Convention Center, downtown Winston-Salem

Hosted by the Twin City Kiwanis Club. INFO: https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

College Hoops: The Deacons start a three-game homestand with tonight’s

game against Georgia Tech. Tip off at 7pm…

https://www.journalnow.com/gallery/sports/wfu/basketball/things-to-watch-in-wednesday-night-s-georgia-tech-wake/collection

Positive Update: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is back on his feet after a fiery crash in his final lap at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing released a statement saying… “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Fact: Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s in the US.

Special EVENT: Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’ this Thursday (Feb. 20) TIMES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Homestead Hills. There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested

LOCATION: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn more about resources…

Go to tinyurl.com/ALZForsythForum or call 800-272-3900

During the month of February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

Find a blood drive near me: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

The city of Greensboro needs to fill 150 part-time ‘summer jobs’ jobs.

Counselors, cashiers, nurses and most of all lifeguards are needed for the summer.

Details at www.IApplyGreensboro.com.

If you’re not in Greensboro, Lexington and High Point Parks and Rec have openings for camp counselors. Forsyth County is looking for camp counselors and lifeguards. https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-looking-to-fil-150-part-time-summer-jobs/

Update: Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer announcing on Instagram that she’s slowly recovering from lung surgery. “My breathing is still pretty labored, so I am working on my lung capacity, but doing really good… Praise the Lord.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/february/thank-you-for-praying-priscilla-shirer-reports-lung-surgery-was-curative-thankful-for-continued-prayers

A new report ranks North Carolina as the best place to do business in the South, and the 6th best state to do business nationally.

https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/report-nc-best-south-business-6th-best-nation/

Sad News: Good Times Actress Ja’net DuBois (Jah NAY – DOO Boy) passed away in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California Tuesday morning. Ja’Net was 74

DuBois is best known for her role as Willona Woods on the 70’s sitcom Good Times. She also famously sang and co-wrote The Jeffersons theme song “Movin’ On Up.” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/video/good-times-actress-janet-dubois-dies-at-age-74/vp-BB109Kkj

Restaurant News: Cookout has opened at 3309 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

The new location was built on the site formerly Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits, which closed last year. The other Cookout location on Battleground remains open.

Liberty Grill at the former Oak Hollow Mall in High Point is closing this Sunday.

App State: Spring football practices have begun.

On offense, App State welcomes back almost every starter.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/shawn-clark-app-state-open-up-spring-football-practices/