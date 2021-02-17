Wednesday News, February 17, 2021

WINTER STORM WARNING – midnight tonight to 7am Friday morning. Main threat will be freezing rain.

CCM trailblazer Carman has passed after complications resulting from a recent surgery (to repair a hiatal hernia). Carman was 65.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/february/christian-singer-carman-dies-after-being-hospitalized-for-health-crisis

The Dove Award winner, Grammy nominated, Carman was born in in Trenton, New Jersey back in 1956. Carman accepted Jesus after attending an Andre Crouch concert in California in the late 1970’s. Billboard named Carman “Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year” in 1992 and 1995. The Gospel Music Association honored Carman with induction into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

https://www.facebook.com/CarmanLicciardello/posts/10159090327954350

The Triad is preparing for another round of winter weather.

Freezing rain will lead to significant icing.

Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible?

Power outages are expected across central NC

Travel could be ‘tricky’ especially on elevated surfaces.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, energy bar and water

in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

AAA: Winter driving tips…

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

-Have your car battery checked, if its 3 years old or older!

-Locate that ice scraper, before you really need it.

-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.YBrARKdKjmY

(New) HealthCare.gov, the ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans, reopened on Monday for a special three-month sign-up window.

HealthCare.gov will be accepting applications through May 15, 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS. *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it. www.irs.gov

Wanna save some money and extend your printer ink?

Change your font. Really. Consumer Reports did some testing.

And you can save 27% of your ink by using the font – ‘Times New Roman’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/how-to-save-on-printer-ink-change-your-font-really/

An Amber Alert continues for a missing Davidson County teenager.

Savannah Grace Childress was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton last Thursday. Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Call 9-1-1 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s communications line: 336-249-0131.

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Wake Forest hosting Duke at the Joel (8:30pm)

Looking Ahead: The Deacs hosting NC State this Saturday at 2pm

Breaking: Conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh, whose work influenced a generation of American politics, has died at the age of 70, after an intense battle with advanced lung cancer.

To the end, Limbaugh publicly credited his “faith in Jesus Christ with getting him through” this “very difficult battle with cancer”.

*”The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988.

Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) microphone, Rush ushered in his daily (three-hour) conservative talk show which quickly attracted listeners across the country. His show eventually grew into the largest listening audience in radio.

*In early 2020, Limbaugh announced he had advanced lung cancer.

Rush was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in February 2020.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/february/rush-limbaugh-dies-after-battle-with-lung-cancer-i-have-a-personal-relationship-with-jesus-christ-nbsp