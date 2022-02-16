Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, February 16, 2022

Wednesday News, February 16, 2022

Verne HillFeb 16, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News, February 16, 2022

Like

The NC State Pension plan made more money, and now so will you! NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell says retirees from city and county jobs will see a  2% bonus this year.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/the-nc-state-pension-plan-made-more-money-and-now-so-will-you-earnings-exceeded-expectations-nc-treasuer-dale-folwell-2-percent-bonus-to-retirees/83

 

Protecting life.  Arizona’s ‘Conservative’ led Senate has approved a new abortion law that makes it a crime for doctors to perform the procedure on a woman after 15 weeks of pregnancy. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/february/gop-controlled-arizona-senate-passes-15-week

 

Update: Masks are now ‘optional’ for students and staff in Davie County Schools.

Davidson County and Wilkes County school boards are also moving toward ‘masks optional’ at their schools soon.   Source: The Davie County Enterprise via their Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063565784135

 

 

It’s electric? The Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck is already one of the hottest vehicles on the market, with 200,000 reservations so far.

Actually, the F-150 Lightning isn’t even available til this spring.

*It’s so popular, Ford is allowing dealerships to sell the vehicle with a “no sale provision,” meaning buyers cannot sell the pickup for a profit for at least one year after purchase. Violators could face court action that includes blocking the transfer of the title.

*The Ford F-150 Lightning has dual motors, all-wheel drive, and more torque than any other F-150 produced. It’s robust enough to power a house during a power outage, potentially for days. https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/ford-restricts-resale-of-f-150-lightning-amid-demand/?nxs_link=article-image_2_title_4&email

 

Study: Watermelon is a ‘wonder food’.

From cardiovascular benefits, to improved metabolic health, consuming watermelon has something healthy to offer -everyone. Watermelons contain amino acids, antioxidants, minerals, and essential vitamins.  Conducted by a team at the Illinois Institute of Technology, this comprehensive research review concludes making watermelons a regular part of one’s diet may help promote greater overall health.

https://www.studyfinds.org/watermelons-health-benefits/

 

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest falls short against Duke last night 76-74 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.   The Deacs play Notre Dame at the Joel on Saturday (1pm)

www.godeacs.com

 

The State Athletic Association will announce its High School basketball playoff pairings this Saturday (Feb 19) after conference tournaments are completed.

State basketball play-offs begin February 22.

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/heres-how-the-nchsaa-basketball-playoffs-work/article

 

Random Act of Kindness Day is this Thursday (Feb. 17)

A way to spread positivity by showing goodwill towards others.

-But don’t be thrown off by the word “random”, because acts of kindness can be very intentional, very biblical, and a perfect opportunity to live like Jesus.

Showing generosity to others is also rooted in what it means to be a Christian.

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 16, 2022

Should you refinance your car loan?

Verne HillFeb 15, 2022

Tuesday News, February 15, 2022

Verne HillFeb 15, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes