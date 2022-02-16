Wednesday News, February 16, 2022

The NC State Pension plan made more money, and now so will you! NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell says retirees from city and county jobs will see a 2% bonus this year.

Protecting life. Arizona’s ‘Conservative’ led Senate has approved a new abortion law that makes it a crime for doctors to perform the procedure on a woman after 15 weeks of pregnancy. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/february/gop-controlled-arizona-senate-passes-15-week

Update: Masks are now ‘optional’ for students and staff in Davie County Schools.

Davidson County and Wilkes County school boards are also moving toward ‘masks optional’ at their schools soon. Source: The Davie County Enterprise via their Facebook page

It’s electric? The Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck is already one of the hottest vehicles on the market, with 200,000 reservations so far.

Actually, the F-150 Lightning isn’t even available til this spring.

*It’s so popular, Ford is allowing dealerships to sell the vehicle with a “no sale provision,” meaning buyers cannot sell the pickup for a profit for at least one year after purchase. Violators could face court action that includes blocking the transfer of the title.

*The Ford F-150 Lightning has dual motors, all-wheel drive, and more torque than any other F-150 produced. It’s robust enough to power a house during a power outage, potentially for days. https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/ford-restricts-resale-of-f-150-lightning-amid-demand/?nxs_link=article-image_2_title_4&email

Study: Watermelon is a ‘wonder food’.

From cardiovascular benefits, to improved metabolic health, consuming watermelon has something healthy to offer -everyone. Watermelons contain amino acids, antioxidants, minerals, and essential vitamins. Conducted by a team at the Illinois Institute of Technology, this comprehensive research review concludes making watermelons a regular part of one’s diet may help promote greater overall health.

College Hoops: Wake Forest falls short against Duke last night 76-74 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Deacs play Notre Dame at the Joel on Saturday (1pm)

The State Athletic Association will announce its High School basketball playoff pairings this Saturday (Feb 19) after conference tournaments are completed.

State basketball play-offs begin February 22.

Random Act of Kindness Day is this Thursday (Feb. 17)

A way to spread positivity by showing goodwill towards others.

-But don’t be thrown off by the word “random”, because acts of kindness can be very intentional, very biblical, and a perfect opportunity to live like Jesus.

Showing generosity to others is also rooted in what it means to be a Christian.