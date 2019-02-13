Wednesday News, February 13, 2019 

Wind Advisory til 5pm for Surry, Stokes, Yadkin and Wilkes

High Wind Warning til 5pm for the High Country (Boone)

Seasonal help: Lowe’s Home Improvement is hiring!!

Just stop by any Triad location TODAY (Feb 13) from 10am to 7pm.

Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers. *Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September.

Updated jobs link: https://jobs.lowes.com/search-jobs/Winston-Salem%2C%20NC/1627/4/6252001-4482348-4466900-4499612/36×09986/-80×24422/50/2

*Around 40% of seasonal Lowes employees transition into permanent positions.

Tips on keeping your Valentine flowers ‘fresher, longer’…

Start with fresh flowers—cut or buy them first thing in the morning.

Don’t leave dead flowers in the vase.

Keep flowers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Make sure all containers are (thoroughly) clean.

Remove any leaves below the water line.

https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/content/how-to-keep-make-cut-flowers-alive-longer?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

Valentine’s Day is historically the second-biggest day of the year for the floral industry

(Mother’s Day #1 for sending flowers).

NEW: Focus on the Family is gearing up to blast live ultrasounds on monitors and screens across Times Square in NYC on May 4. This is a bold response to the decision of New York and other states to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/february/live-ultrasounds-coming-to-nyc-times-square-theres-no-way-a-persons-going-to-be-able-to-say-thats-not-a-child

Pro Life Bills in committee in Raleigh

House Bill 54, sponsored by state Rep. Debra Conrad, and companion Senate Bill 51, sponsored by state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, would make D&E’s, (or dilation and evacuation abortions) a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure unlawful except if necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the mother. The bills, if passed and signed into law, would be take effect Oct. 1. NOTE: Laws banning the procedure are on the books in Mississippi and West Virginia, with Ohio’s new law taking effect in March

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/these-bills-would-ban-one-kind-of-abortion-procedure-they/article_710faafe-8c23-56cf-9c13-468c03d23a8f.html

The City of Winston-Salem has invoked an immediate hiring freeze and overtime ban (as of Monday night) due to a $7.8 million short fall in the city’s budget. This could lead the city to put some pay increases on hold for next year and /or force the elimination of some mid-level jobs. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/city-invokes-hiring-freeze-on-budget-woes/

Lexington was one of three school systems awarded a $929,000 dollar grant in the latest round of funding from the state’s Advanced Teaching Roles pilot program, which aims to support academic growth. Through the program, highly effective teachers act as coaches and team leaders for other teachers in their schools.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190208/lexington-city-schools-receives-900k-grant-to-support-teachers

ACC Basketball:

#2 Duke stuns #20 Louisville with an historic 23-point second half comeback last night.

Tonight: Wake Forest at Florida State