Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, February 12, 2020

Wednesday News, February 12, 2020

Verne HillFeb 12, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday News, February 12, 2020

Like

Good News: Two children that were missing in the Welcome community of Davidson County late Tuesday, have been found safe.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office giving the update around 11pm last night.

Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Health have received a five-year, $2.53 million dollar federal grant geared toward determining whether a new brain-imaging technique can identify Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages. The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-gains-million-federal-grant-for-alzheimer-s/

Traffic Alert in Forsyth County
A popular roadway to access Horizons Park is closed because of flood damage
The shoulder on a section of Memorial Industrial School Road near HWY 8 in Forsyth County has washed away along Trick-Um Creek during recent rains.
Highway officials said the road will remain closed until repairs can be made.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/flooding-washes-out-road-near-horizons-park-in-forsyth-county/

The Town of Midway has passed a resolution upholding the Second Amendment during its regular Council meeting last week. Midway is one of the first municipalities to join several counties (including Davidson county) in our state to issue similar resolutions declaring support for protection of Second Amendment Rights.
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200210/midway-approves-second-amendment-resolution

West Davidson High School’s very own Chase Wood winning first-place at the State F-F-A Tractor Safety and Skills Career Development Event at the Southern Farm Show. This is Chase Wood’s second ‘first-place’ win in this competition. The event, sponsored by Kubota Tractor and the University of Mount Olive Agriculture Department, is designed to encourage the safe and appropriate use of farm tractors in an agriculture setting.
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/west-davidson-student-places-first-in-tractor-driving-contest

College Hoops: *WOW! Wake Forest beat Carolina at the Joel last night…74-57
This is the Deacs first win against the Tarheels since 2014.
*NC State over Syracuse

Election2020: Early-voting begins this Thursday (Feb 13)
Early voting continues through Saturday, February 29th.
You can register to vote and update your address during early voting.
You do NOT have to show your ID to vote for the Primary.
FYI: Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/want-to-vote-in-the-primary-the-deadline-to-register/

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details
https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
List of One-Stop sites and hours by county
https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/One-Stop
NC State Board of Elections – Primary voting info
https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voting-Options/One-Stop-Early-Voting
*These links on the WBFJ News Blog at wbfj.fm

Update: Early voting site in Midway
One of several early voting sites in Davidson County will be the Midway Fire Department
March 3 Primary Election Day: Voting site will move to Midway United Methodist Church

Forsyth County 4-H is holding its annual plant sale through Feb. 14.
Vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs and flowers are available. Bluebird houses are also available. The plants will available for pick-up on April 3.
Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Forsyth County 4-H Scholarship fund to support 4-H project work, leadership events, and camp.
For more information, call 336-703-2850.
To place an online order, go to http://forsyth.cc/CES/4-H/ article.aspx?NewsID=24978.

Samsung has unveiled a new ‘foldable’ phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens.
The new phone can unfold from a small square upward into a traditional smartphone form. The Galaxy Z Flip goes on sale Feb 14 starting at $1,300.
BTW: Many consumers are holding onto old phones longer, in part because new phone features offer increasingly marginal benefits.

Samsung’s new foldable phone: Cheaper, but still a novelty

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?
Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!
Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie. Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (next Fri + Sat)
(336) 774-4044 www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines
Listen to our interview with the ‘singing guys’ on the News Blog / wbfj.fm

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Early Voting: View Sample Ballots, Polling Locations

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

“Give Blood to Give Time”

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Feb
1
Sat
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 1 – Feb 29 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 29, 2020 Everyone who drops[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes