Wednesday News, February 12, 2020

Good News: Two children that were missing in the Welcome community of Davidson County late Tuesday, have been found safe.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office giving the update around 11pm last night.

Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Health have received a five-year, $2.53 million dollar federal grant geared toward determining whether a new brain-imaging technique can identify Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages. The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-gains-million-federal-grant-for-alzheimer-s/

Traffic Alert in Forsyth County

A popular roadway to access Horizons Park is closed because of flood damage

The shoulder on a section of Memorial Industrial School Road near HWY 8 in Forsyth County has washed away along Trick-Um Creek during recent rains.

Highway officials said the road will remain closed until repairs can be made.

The Town of Midway has passed a resolution upholding the Second Amendment during its regular Council meeting last week. Midway is one of the first municipalities to join several counties (including Davidson county) in our state to issue similar resolutions declaring support for protection of Second Amendment Rights.

West Davidson High School’s very own Chase Wood winning first-place at the State F-F-A Tractor Safety and Skills Career Development Event at the Southern Farm Show. This is Chase Wood’s second ‘first-place’ win in this competition. The event, sponsored by Kubota Tractor and the University of Mount Olive Agriculture Department, is designed to encourage the safe and appropriate use of farm tractors in an agriculture setting.

College Hoops: *WOW! Wake Forest beat Carolina at the Joel last night…74-57

This is the Deacs first win against the Tarheels since 2014.

*NC State over Syracuse

Election2020: Early-voting begins this Thursday (Feb 13)

Early voting continues through Saturday, February 29th.

You can register to vote and update your address during early voting.

You do NOT have to show your ID to vote for the Primary.

FYI: Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details

List of One-Stop sites and hours by county

NC State Board of Elections – Primary voting info

Update: Early voting site in Midway

One of several early voting sites in Davidson County will be the Midway Fire Department

March 3 Primary Election Day: Voting site will move to Midway United Methodist Church

Forsyth County 4-H is holding its annual plant sale through Feb. 14.

Vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs and flowers are available. Bluebird houses are also available. The plants will available for pick-up on April 3.

Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Forsyth County 4-H Scholarship fund to support 4-H project work, leadership events, and camp.

For more information, call 336-703-2850.

Samsung has unveiled a new ‘foldable’ phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens.

The new phone can unfold from a small square upward into a traditional smartphone form. The Galaxy Z Flip goes on sale Feb 14 starting at $1,300.

BTW: Many consumers are holding onto old phones longer, in part because new phone features offer increasingly marginal benefits.

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie. Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (next Fri + Sat)

