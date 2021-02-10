Search
Wednesday News, February 10, 2021

Feb 10, 2021

Today is National Umbrella Day

 Weather Alert: Freezing rain could make elevated surfaces icy.  A period of light freezing rain is expected early Friday morning and possibly again early Saturday morning. A glaze of ice may accumulate on elevated surfaces both mornings.  Temperatures will be just below freezing both mornings. –National Weather Service

 

Thanks to everyone who made ‘cards’ for our WBFJ Sweetheart Surprise!

 *Over 5,800 (5,872) valentines were collected this season.

Bringing encouragement to senior citizens across the Piedmont Triad during the pandemic.  “We love because He first loved us.” 1 John 4:19

 

Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, FEB 14

20% of pet owners will give their pets a Valentine’s gift.

 

NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ happening today between 10-2pm.

A great opportunity to interview with top companies in the Triad –

with a focus on jobs in Davie County – all from the comfort of your home!

*Participants will be able to browse participating companies, job opportunities and speak to HR reps in real time virtually.  You do not currently need to be located in Davie County to attend, and all education and skill levels are welcome. FREE event.

Register to participate: https://findyourcenternc.com/gethired-feb10/

 

Aldi opening new stores and expanding curbside pickup with Instacart to 500 more locations in 2021. Learn more by zip code about Curbside pick up = https://shop.aldi.us/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2021/02/10/online-grocery-shopping-aldi-instacart-curbside-pickup/4440664001/

 

Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County announced Tuesday that he will retire effective February 28, because of a ‘health issue’.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/sheriff-mike-marshall-of-stokes-county-will-retire-on-feb-28/

 

Residents of Guilford County can apply for financial assistance.

The new grant program is designed to help individuals who are unable to make rent or utility payments as a result of COVID-19.   The grant money is only available to eligible applicants.  Eligible applicants can apply online on the county’s website…

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program

 

2021 NASCAR season cranks up this week in Daytona

Today and Thursday: Daytona 500 qualifying events

Friday: Camping World Trucks Series race

Saturday: The Xfinity Series season opener.

Sunday: The Daytona 500 (2:30pm on Fox)

    *Denny Hamlin will attempt to become the first driver in series history to win

                       the “Great American Race” three consecutive times.

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2021/02/nascars-2021-daytona-500-and-daytona-speedweeks-schedule-time-tv-channel

 

Day 2: Impeachment trial 2.0 of former President Donald Trump in the Senate.

*Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to conclude by next Monday, Feb 15, 2021.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/february/the-outcome-is-really-not-in-doubt-trumps-second-impeachment-trial-to-begin-tuesday

Trial Details and schedule: https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/08/964126236/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-senate-impeachment-trial

The US Senate Could Bar Donald Trump from Running for President (or any other office)?

https://time.com/5928562/impeachment-donald-trump-2024/

House impeachment managers will argue that Trump committed an ‘impeachable offense’ while still in office by inciting the January 6th Capitol riot during an earlier rally speech to thousands of his supporters.

