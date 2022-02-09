Search
Wednesday News, February 09, 2022

Verne HillFeb 09, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News, February 09, 2022

The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the US. AP News. Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site? Just insert your zip code.  Check out the News Blog for more resources.  https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

 

Today is National Pizza Day. Deals and specials: www.brandeating.com/2022/02/2022-national-pizza-day-deals-and-specials-on-february-9-202.html

 

Pizza Fun facts…

-Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza each day, or 350 slices per second.

-The average pizzeria uses roughly 55 pizza boxes per day.

-Pepperoni is our ‘favorite topping’ on average.

-Thin crust pizza is the most popular form of crust worldwide.

-Breakfast Pizza? 36% of Americans believe that pizza can be a breakfast meal.

-Bottom line: 94% of Americans eat pizza ‘regularly’.

-Saturday is the most popular night for eating pizza. (maybe NOT this weekend with the Super Bowl on Sunday!)      https://www.picklemans.com/news/10-fun-pizza-facts.php

 

Dominos will PAY you to ‘pick-up’ your pizza?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza!

The promotion continues thru May 22. https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/dominos-carryout-credit-rcna14261

 

RECALL: Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.

*Tesla will send out an online software update to fix the issue. 

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles. https://apnews.com/article/tesla-recall-full-self-driving-software-e23d252ac5164cb0e7af776625b15180

 

 

Lindsey Jacobellis capturing ‘gold’ in ‘snowboard cross’.  The 36-year-old racer, competing in her fifth Olympics, captured the first U.S. win at the winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20 on NBC.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/covid-cases-fall-17-worldwide-us-gets-first-gold-in-beijing-moose-attacks-iditarod-sled/article

 

NEW: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County School boards voting Tuesday to extend their mask mandates for students and staff for another month. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-county-schools-mask-mandate-will-stay-in-place/

 

Still winning: Lawrence “Skip” Long from East Bend is still your current “Jeopardy!” champ! Long won again last night (Tues) on Jeopardy!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/jeopardy-champion-from-east-bend-will-be-back-tuesday/article

 

College Hoops

TONIGHT: Wake Forest (men) on the road at NC State (Feb 9) at 7pm

The Deacs back at home this Saturday (Feb 12) against Miami (3pm) www.godeacs.com

 

 

The latest info for residents and businesses impacted by the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire last week.

The Winston Weaver Company is making good on its promise to donate $100,000 dollars to help out the people impacted by the fertilizer plant fire evacuation in northern Winston-Salem.

*Second Harvest Food Bank will receive $25,000 to continue helping to provide food assistance to people impacted by the fire.

*‘Love Out Loud’ will ‘dispense’ $50,000 to families for ‘expenses related to the evacuation’. Families will be required to provide a hotel receipt and proof of residency within the 1-mile evacuation zone.

You can apply at the link below OR call 336-747-3067.

https://www.loveoutloudws.com/relief?fbclid=IwAR2YsLXnX-uhIAF1xjFyUDd37RlTV1d9A_dNDl0z1yx7Df-gZEFJ_hKLug4

NOTE: A toxicology hotline has been set up for residents who live in the area affected by the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant. The number is 866-412-7768.  

The hotline is available from 8am to 8pm (7 days a week).

Air Quality Updates by zip code: www.airnow.gov

Updated info from the City of Winston Salem https://www.cityofws.org/

 

 

Super Bowl 56 this Sunday (FEB 13)

LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles

*‘Mary, Mary’ will perform during pre-game festivities of this Sunday’s Super Bowl

The Big Game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock.  Kick off around 6pm?

*NBC will juggle having the Super Bowl (which is one week later this year) in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

In June of 1966, the NFL and AFL agreed to merge for the 1970 season.

Since their seasons took place in the fall and this new Super Bowl game would be played in the new year, organizers decided to assign each ‘bowl’ game a number (as in Roman numeral) instead of a year – to avoid confusion.  😊

https://sports.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/when-is-super-bowl-2022-location-tv-channel-live-stream-halftime-show/

 

 

The LORD is compassionate and merciful,

slow to anger and filled with unfailing love.

Our days on earth are like grass;

like wildflowers, we bloom and die.

The wind blows, and we are gone—

as though we had never been here.

But the love of the LORD remains forever

with those who fear (or respect) Him.

Psalm 103:8,15-17 NLT

