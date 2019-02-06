Wednesday News, February 06, 2019

Spring-like temperatures continue…

That 50 year old Time Capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened on Feb. 16 (a Saturday). (Update) The time will be at 10am.

The capsule was buried on Feb. 14, 1969, to commemorate the grand opening of Thruway Theatre (which is no longer in existence). The theater is long gone, but the plaque and the buried time capsule remain in the sidewalk in front of the FastMed Urgent Care clinic. Suggestions for items to be placed in the new time capsule, on our WBFJ Facebook page.

Representatives from the Novant Health Sports Medicine team recently donated new A-E-D devices (automated external defibrillators) to each of the seven high schools in Davidson County. *Novant Health partnered with Davidson County Schools beginning in 2017 to provide advanced sports medicine care to student-athletes at the school system’s high school schools. Novant Health recently purchased 14 AED devices for its partner high schools in its Greater Winston-Salem market, as well.

BTW: An automated external defibrillator is a portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart, and can restore a normal heart rhythm in victims of sudden cardiac arrest. https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20190204/novant-health-athletic-trainers-present-life-saving-devices-to-schools

Christian films coming to theaters this month…

‘Heavenly Deposit’- Release date: this Friday, Feb. 10, 2019

“Heavenly Deposit” is an upcoming movie directed by Rick Irvin and the film’s writer, longtime actor George Vincent. Based on true events:

“Thanks to his father’s death when he was a young boy, Peter doesn’t believe in God. Fast-forward a few years, and Peter is a struggling actor who just can’t catch a break — until an encounter with God rocks his entire world.”

Looking Ahead: ‘Run the Race’- Release date: Feb. 22, 2019

“Run the Race,” co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, tells the fictional story of two brothers in high school who face trying times as they seek different paths to find a way out of their troubled lives.

From managing a lighthouse resort to driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, some jobs opportunities are just too good to pass up!

Check out this full-time, salaried position traveling across the US in a truck filled with all of the free chocolate you can eat.

Tony’s Chocolonely, an Amsterdam-based chocolate company, is looking for a driver and two co=pilots to set off on a ‘marketing’ road trip across America and, of course, eat a stupid amount of free chocolate along the way. The perks –beyond a “very competitive” salary include monthly massages, weekly yoga, and generous travel budgets. Tony’s Chocolonely said the position will last for four months, but there’s a chance it could be extended into a permanent job at the company. During those four months, the Choco-truck will visit 10 cities: Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, Eugene, Portland (Chocolonely’s US headquarters), Seattle, and Chicago. Application deadline is February 12.

A new national bobblehead museum just opened in Milwaukee.

On display: more than 6,500 figures of athletes, mascots, celebrities, animals, cartoon characters, politicians and more. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is the brainchild of friends Phil Sklar and Brad Novak, who started collecting the figures 16 years ago.

They decided on a museum and bobblehead-creating business about four years ago, after quitting their corporate finance (Sklar) and retail sales (Novak) jobs. Since then, they have been making bobbleheads to earn money, collecting bobbleheads from thrift stores and private donors, finding a location and all the other things that go with creating a museum. They have collected more than 10,000 bobbleheads.

*The museum also includes information about the making of bobbleheads and the people they represent. Admission is $5.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has released “Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream” in stores.

The flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama. The Mardi Gras-inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles. Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will be available in half gallon size in all areas that sell Blue Bell products. No ‘plastic baby’ included in the half gallon…

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

Conference Features include: Inspiring, Bible based speakers, Huge Vendor Hall, College Fair and more! https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com

ACC Men’s Basketball… RECAP

*Wake Forest winning in OT over the Pitt Panthers last night …78 – 76.

*Tarheels winning big over NC State last night in Chapel Hill …113-96.

At least the Wolfpack scored more than 24 points last night 

*#2 Duke pulling away from Boston College in the second half …80 – 55.