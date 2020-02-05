Wednesday News, February 05, 2020

Flash Flood Watch for Stokes and Yadkin counties from late tonight through Friday morning

A strong, slow moving cold front will cross our region on Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected Thursday into Thursday night

Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

President Trump surprised lawmakers and guests in the House chamber when he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh in the middle of his prime-time State of the Union speech last night. Limbaugh, 69, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, announced Monday he is battling advanced lung cancer. Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announcing Tuesday that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. FOX News

In a historic but likely anticlimactic moment, the impeachment trial of President Trump concludes this afternoon as the Senate holds a final vote on whether to acquit or convict and remove him from office. The final vote, scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, will cap a months-long saga over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

A conviction requires 67 votes in the 100-member Senate. That would mean all Democrats and at least 20 Republicans would need to vote for conviction – and not a single Republican so far has said they would do so. USA Today

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

*The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation is providing free personal income tax return preparation. Trained and certified volunteers will be available to assist in preparing and e-filing 2019 Federal and State personal income returns. The taxpayer need not be a member of AARP. People will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments.

*Forsyth Free Tax, a program of the Experiment in Self-Reliance, is offering free tax filing assistance at various locations.

Forsyth Free Tax also offers online tax services at myfreetaxes.com for participants making less than $66,000 who want to prepare their own taxes.

For more information, visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.

*The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is for people making $54,000 a year or less. Participating sites which have begun offering assistance

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

Wendy’s will soon roll out a breakfast menu on March 2.

Can you say: Breakfast Baconater and a Frosty-ccino ?

The full menu consists of nine sandwiches.

https://myfox8.com/news/wendys-to-roll-out-breakfast-menu-nationwide-in-march/

A second Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened in Winston-Salem.

The new location is at 510 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, at the corner of Fifth Street.

Winston-Salem State University used to have a Popeyes on campus until it was replaced by a Chick-fil-A in 2017.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/second-popeyes-opens-in-winston-salem-this-one-near-wssu

An estimated 99.9 million people watched the Super Bowl on Sunday according to Nielsen. Putting a halt to a four-year decline in viewership.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/just-under-million-people-watched-the-super-bowl-here-s/

Reynolds, North Forsyth and Atkins Academic & Technology high schools have been honored by Magnet Schools of America. Reynolds, which started its magnet program for visual and performing arts in 2008, was named a National Magnet School of Excellence. The award is offered to a select group of magnet schools across the country. North Forsyth and Atkins were both named a National Magnet School of Distinction.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/reynolds-north-forsyth-and-atkins-receive-honors-from-magnet-schools/

Postal Service to issue new (orchid) stamps this month.

The new set of wild orchid stamps features 10 images taken around the country by native plant photographer, Jim Fowler. Fowler regularly travels the US and Canada taking pictures of orchid species, many of which are rare and endangered. Jim has written two books on the native orchids of North Carolina and South Carolina.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/u-s-postal-service-to-issue-orchid-stamps-in-february/

College Hoops: Wake Forest men’s basketball team on the road against #5 Louisville tonight. Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville 😊

The Deacs coming off of that emotional win against Clemson on Saturday.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/five-things-to-watch-in-wednesday-night-s-wake-forest/

High School Hoops

-North Davidson knocks off Lexington to tie for first place with the Yellow Jackets in the Central Carolina 2-A, as three games remain. -Mount Tabor boys surprise #3 Dudley

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/north-davidson-knocks-off-lexington-to-tie-for-first-place/

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.

Caucus Confusion? Former mayor Pete Buttigieg held a narrow lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders after the release of 71% of all precincts across Iowa’s 99 counties from the Iowa Democratic caucuses. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in third place followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

After a massive meltdown in producing the results for Monday’s Iowa caucuses, state Democratic party officials are still unable to declare a winner as of Wednesday morning.