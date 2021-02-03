Wednesday News, February 03, 2021

Road Closure: Church and Broad in Winston-Salem

TODAY (Feb 3): Church Street just north of 4th Street will be closed from 8:30am – 4:30pm to utilize a crane to remove a generator. (Saturday) Feb 6: 4 ½ Street between Broad Street and Summit Street will be closed from 7:30am to 4pm to utilize a crane. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=444

Update: The Governor and state health leaders are ‘urging’ all North Carolina school systems to provide in-person learning options for students.

State officials said schools can still offer the remote learning option.

Research in our state has reaffirmed schools are safe for students as long as safety protocols are met. The state released school safety guidelines last summer – with updated guidelines earlier in the week.

*The guidelines include a Plan A for grades K-5 and a Plan B for grades 6-12.

*Students K-5 won’t be required to sit six-feet apart, but students in grades 6-12 will.

*Masks will still be required for all students and staff, and social distancing will still be encouraged for all plans.

If your regular license plate is at least seven years old, you will be getting a ‘new’ plate for your vehicle. Replacement plates will be free to vehicle owners.

Those who wish to keep their current plate number can do so if they request the duplicate by mail. Plates fade over time and the elements are difficult for police and machines to read. This is part of a 2019 law creating a ‘plate replacement mandate’.

Note: You are encouraged to return your ‘older’ plate to local plate office, but there is no penalty for keeping it.

NC-DMV: Standard ‘Plate Options’ for your new license plate

Three designs are available for private passenger and private hauler vehicles:

1-“First in Flight” with the Wright Brothers plane

2-“First in Freedom” a nod to the American Revolution with the feather

3-“In God We Trust” along with the state motto (“To Be Rather Than to Seem”)

Looking to purchase a new mattress?

To catch the most deals, February, May and November are promising months. Look for deals on mattresses around major holidays including Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, and Black Friday. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/best-time-place-buy-mattress/

Approximately 145 million valentines are sent in the U.S. each year.

Over 50% of all Valentine’s Day cards are purchased in the six days prior to the holiday!

Do you love sweet treats? A Canadian company ‘Candy Funhouse’ is hiring full-time and part-time candy testers, A.K.A. “candyologists.”

The ‘candyologists’ will be responsible for giving “honest and objective opinions” on the more than 3,000 products carried by the Ontario-based company. Candidates should have a high-school diploma, no food allergies and must be “passionate about confectionary.” The job pays $30 an hour. The last day to apply is Feb. 15.

Have you check your tire pressure lately?

The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI.

Anything less will affect fuel economy and how the vehicle handles

Cold Weather: The reason why your vehicle’s tires deflate during the winter months is simple: air contracts when it is cooled. As temperature drops, individual air molecules slow their speed. As a result, these molecules don’t take up as much space within the tire well.

When should I check the pressure? As the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

AAA: Winter driving tips…

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Cold weather reduces

air pressure quicker.

-Have your car battery checked, if its 3 years old or older!

-Locate that ice scraper, before you really need it.

-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

-Warm up your vehicle, but NEVER in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

-Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery or wet surfaces

-Keep your headlights ON when it’s raining = it’s the Law!

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

