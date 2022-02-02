Wednesday News, February 02, 2022

It’s National Tater Tot day

Today is Groundhog Day (Feb 2) Don’t pack away your winter clothing, yet! Punxsutawney Phil did SEE his shadow this morning in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania. so there will be six more weeks of winter weather. Spring officially begins March 20. So, how accurate is Phil on his predictions? Roughly 35%.

Day 2: No major updates with officials on the scene at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire on N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem as it continues to burn. Expect road closures and poor air quality stemming from the ongoing fire… Due to the dangerous nature of the on-going fire, fire crews will remain at a safe distance through Wednesday? https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

The latest: “The potential for an explosion is still there, and we have to be patient, and just observe, and keep those safe distances and those safe zones established until we get to point that we can reenter the site and start assessing,” Bobby Wade, Division Chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Ways to help: The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank’s ‘Providence Program’ and others are assisting those displaced.

Check out the News Blog for updated information…

https://volunteer.handsonnwnc.org/weaver-fertilizer-plant-emergency-response-efforts/

Traffic Alert: Roads remain blocked within that one-mile radius of the

‘Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire’ on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

North Point Boulevard between Indiana Ave and Linn Station Road

N Cherry St between Polo Road and Germanton Road

Indiana Ave between Motor Road and Home Road

RECALL: Kia is recalling more than 400,000 Kia Forte, Kia Sedona, and

Kia Soul vehicles. The problem: to fix airbags that may not deploy in a crash.

Kia said that owners will be notified in March to bring in their vehicles for airbag replacement. Details: The recall includes the 2017–2018 Forte, the 2017 Forte Koup, and the 2017–2019 Sedona, Soul, and Soul EV.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a38953126/kia-soul-sedona-forte-airbag-recall/

Fox News has become the first cable news network to finish #1 for 20 straight years. In January, Fox News finished #1 for the 20th consecutive year among both total day and primetime viewers. *Fox News officially launched on October 7, 1996.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/fox-news-ratings-20-years-number-one

College Hoops: Wake Forest hosting PITT (TONIGHT) at the Joel (Feb 2) at 7pm.

www.godeacs.com

Update: WFU: Classes canceled (again) out of ‘an abundance of caution’.

See email, wakealert.wfu.edu for details.

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through next Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Building a happy home most of the time includes pets!

Lowe’s (home improvement) and Pet-co are teaming up.

The first Lowe’s + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open in Texas later in February, with plans to expand to 14 additional Lowe’s locations in North Carolina, and South Carolina by the end of March 2022.

Lowe’s + Petco locations will offer a selection of Petco’s pet services, including Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping, prescription pest prevention, and mobile grooming at select locations. BTW: Lowe’s home improvement stores nationwide have had a longstanding open-door policy to pets. www.Lowes.com/Petco

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers still needed in Charlotte!

You can volunteer to help assemble shoeboxes built online through February at the Charlotte Processing Center. Volunteer shifts are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. DETAILS: https://www.occvolunteersignup.com/

You can volunteer as an individual or with family and friends.

NOTE: All volunteers must be at least 13 years of age, regardless of a student’s grade level. If you have any questions regarding Processing Center volunteer opportunities, do not hesitate to contact us at OCCbasbo@samaritan.org or 800-442-9120.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are set to include a record 109 sporting events this February, with seven new events in snowboarding, bobsled, and skiing.

Some of the 7 new Olympic events to watch in Beijing…

Women’s mono-bob

Men and women’s big air skiing

Mixed team relay in short track speedskating

Mixed team ski jumping

Mixed team snowboard cross

Freestyle skiing mixed team aerials

The Beijing Winter Olympics February 4 – 20, 2022

https://www.npr.org/2022/02/01/1074212586/new-olympic-events-winter-2022-beijing