Wednesday News, FEB 28, 2018

Average cash amount per tooth paid out in 2017 from the Tooth Fairy: = $4.13. That’s an 11% cash payout decrease from 2016. BTW: First timers (first tooth lost) received an average of $5.70 per tooth…https://goo.gl/oAue6N

Emotional return: First day back to class for students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida – two weeks after that deadly school shooting that claimed the lives of 17. CNN

New this morning: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell assault-style rifles, high-capacity magazines or guns to people under the age of 21, according to chief executive Edward W. Stack appeared on Good Morning America.

Dick’s is one of the country’s largest sports retailers. https://goo.gl/t2gKP4

Upcoming Job Fairs

(Thurs) Forsyth Tech this Thursday (March 1) from 9-12 pm in the Strickland Center on the main campus at 2100 Silas Creek Parkway.

Over 40 employers who will be represented. Seminars including resume building, Tips for job success and more. http://bit.ly/2BptD8i

Look for signs to the Job Fair once on campus. Free. https://goo.gl/dBk7vj

(Thurs) DCCC / Davie Campus Job Fair (Mar 1) from 10am to 2pm

Location: Davie Campus Administration Building. Area employers will be on hand. Help to improve your resume aid available.

https://goo.gl/j1xz1p

(SAT) DASH Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark this Saturday (Mar 3) from 10am to 1pm. Part-time positions. Hosted by the Winston-Salem Dash, Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services – Winston Salem and Legends Hospitality.

Info: http://atmilb.com/2o79QTx

New Barna Research: Most Americans Are Open to Counseling

Overall, four in 10 American adults (42%) have seen a counselor at some point in their lives. Another third (36%) says they’re at least open to seeing a counselor.

By all measures, Millennials and Gen X have more interest in counseling than Boomers. Americans by far have positive experiences with counseling—a practice that helps them heal from trauma, facilitate mental health, build strong relationships and change destructive patterns of thinking. https://goo.gl/ooY3JM

(Thursday Morning) Veterans coffee at Sagebrush Steakhouse in Mocksville

Free, light breakfast including Krispy Kreme coffee and doughnuts.

The coffees are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.

A Veterans Coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Contact: Don Timmons, 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org

Remembering Billy Graham…

*Public event in DC: Billy Graham’s body will ‘Lie in Honor’ at the US Capitol Rotunda starting today through Thursday (FEB 28 – Mar 1)

So what’s the difference between a body ‘lying in state’ vs ‘lying in honor’…https://goo.gl/GMvM4G

*This Friday, March 2: A invitation only ‘celebration of life’ service honoring Billy Graham in Charlotte. Billy Graham will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

BTW: President Trump WILL attend the private, invitation only memorial service on Friday in Charlotte. Former Presidents Obama and Carter are not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist his week...

This Friday, March 2, 2018 – “Billy Graham Day” in Charlotte.

The proclamation by the Charlotte City Council is a “citywide expression of gratitude and appreciation for all of the meaningful achievements in the life of Reverend Billy Graham.” SOURCE: WCNC-TV

High School State Basketball Playoffs

Area teams advancing include (Boys) W-S Prep and Mount Airy

College Basketball: ACC: UNC losing at the buzzer to Miami

Women’s ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs Pitt at 6:30pm in Greensboro

App State has released its Fall 2018 Football schedule

ASU opens their season on the road with games at Penn State then UNC-Charlotte. The Mountaineers have 6 home games and 2 nationally televised games this Fall in their 5th season in the Sun Belt Conference. www.journalnow.com

No one showed up for jury duty Monday morning?

The Forsyth County court system went into a bit of disarray this week when county officials failed to mail out notices to about 1,700 people for jury duty. When no one showed up for jury duty Monday morning, Forsyth County court officials quickly realized there was a problem and reached out to a local television station (WXII), to recruit people willing to volunteer for jury duty on Tuesday morning. Only 19 people came to court for jury duty on Tuesday.

Judge Stuart Albright ordered that deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office go out into the county, including Hanes Mall, to round up qualified people who would be willing to volunteer for jury duty that day. Deputies were unsuccessful in recruiting any ‘volunteers’. No jurors will be needed (today) Wednesday. Notices have been sent to 350 people to tell them to come to court Thursday morning… https://goo.gl/G3NjwC