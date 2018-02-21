Wednesday News, FEB 21, 2018

Temperatures near the record HIGH of 74 set back in 2011

New this morning: Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham passed away this morning just before 8am at his home in Montreat (near Asheville). Graham was 99. Rev Graham was in ‘declining health’, suffering from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments over the past several years. Graham passed peacefully Wednesday morning of natural causes. -Mark DeMoss, spokesperson for the Graham family

How low will gas prices go? The national average for gas prices has been steadily decreasing for nearly two weeks. The average in North Carolina: $2.39. You can find current gas prices along your route with the free AAA Mobile app AAA.com/mobile.

The J. Smith Young YMCA in Lexington will install a ‘blessing box’ outside its doors, which will be filled with non-perishable items, including water bottles, juice boxes, canned goods and small toiletries. The goodies inside the Blessing Box will be free and for anyone to take — no questions asked. Taped to the blessing box is a small, white piece of paper that reads, “Take what you need, bring what you can and above all, be blessed.” *The blessing box is one of four service projects developed by the YMCA’s Togetherhood committee. https://goo.gl/aQd2SK

Major League Baseball teams will honor victims of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (logo-ed) hats at spring training games this week. Players from all 30 teams will wear the school hats during Players, managers, coaches and umpires will have the option of wearing the caps during pregame warmups for their exhibition openers. Fox News

Annual NCHE Homeschool Conference in Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration Deadline is this Thursday (FEB 22)…

Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018 Location: Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem www.nche.com/thrive

Pre-Registration thru May 24. On-Site Registration also available www.nche.com/thrive

Winter Olympics in South Korea (The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25)

*NEW: High Point native Heather Richardson Bergsma on the team that ‘unexpected’ earning bronze in the women’s long-track speed skating event earlier today. https://goo.gl/jCAQsm

*Lindsey Vonn capturing Bronze in the Alpine skiing downhill in her final Olympic appearance as an athlete.

*The city of Pyeongchang built a brand new 35,000 seat stadium for spectators at the Winter Olympics. However, the $109 million dollar venue will only be used to host the opening and closing ceremonies. And will then be torn down afterwards.

Big addition to the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest – TWO opportunities to participate.

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need. https://emptybowlsnc.org/

At the Movies: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ dominating the weekend and delivering the fifth largest opening weekend of all-time for Disney. https://goo.gl/5Swi Check out the Review from Focus on the Family…

Magically delicious: Out with the hourglass in with the unicorn…

For the first time in 10 years, cereal maker General Mills will introduce a new marshmallow shape to its popular Lucky Charms cereal.

The unicorn joins seven other marshmallow shapes: hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons. https://goo.gl/gL6Ct6