Wednesday News, FEB 14, 2018

Today is Valentine’s Day

Celebrate the season of love with meals and deals from a few your favorite restaurants. Lots of heart-shaped offerings from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin, Panera and Chick-Fil-A. Details on the News Blog

MoJoe Coffee House in Welcome, NC

Bring your sweetheart for a valentine coffee later today – 6pm to 10pm!

Buy one get one free!

Panera Bread is hoping to spark a little romance among its customers on Valentine’s Day by offering to ‘cater’ the wedding receptions of five lucky couples for free — if they get engaged at or in front of a Panera restaurant.

TODAY only (Feb. 14) between now and 11:59pm… Details: https://goo.gl/AHQkx6

Today is also Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent

Lent is the 40-day period (not including Sundays) leading up to Easter.

Lent is traditionally a time of fasting or sacrifice, not just to give something up, rather to bring you closer in your relationship with Christ.

Best in Show: A bichon frise named Flynn was the surprise pick for best in show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, taking honors as the nation’s top dog. Flynn led the pack among 2,882 canine competitors representing 202 breeds and varieties. https://goo.gl/F51Fjd

Burger Batch is now open in High Point

Location: 2758 Eastchester Drive (Hwy 68) at Heron Village near Premier Drive

Burger Batch is a sister restaurant to Burger Batch at 237 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem. Burger Batch offers $12 gourmet burgers, served with fries, such as the High Point with bacon and avocado on Texas toast, the Figgie Piggy with balsamic fig jam and bacon, the Greensboro with tobacco onion strings and Swiss and the Smoke Batch with pork belly and barbecue sauce. Or build your own burger. Burger Batch is known for its over-the-top gourmet milkshakes.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 336-875-4082.

https://goo.gl/KgwZic

Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

*Shaun White (The Flying Tomato) earns Gold once again…

The 31-year-old is the first American snowboarder to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics. His first coming 12 years ago in Torino. His medal also marked the 100th Winter Olympics gold for the US, which has seen all four of its gold medals won in PyeongChang thus far claimed by snowboarders. https://goo.gl/VvtJVh

The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25.

*2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 306 metals in 102 events.

Arrangements have been announced for Pastor Bobby Robertson,

long-time pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown who passed away on Tuesday.

*Visitation with Family will be this Thursday (FEB 15) from 3 to 9pm

*Celebration of Life service this Friday (Feb 16) at 2pm at the church

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the various ministry outreaches at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm http://www.glbcs.org/

‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…

Scam Warning: The Internal Revenue Service continues to warn taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving ‘erroneous tax refunds’ being deposited into their bank accounts. The IRS also offered a step-by-step explanation for how to return the funds and avoid being scammed. These criminals have a new twist on an old scam. After stealing client data from tax professionals and filing fraudulent tax returns, these criminals use the taxpayers’ real bank accounts for the deposit. Thieves are then using various tactics to reclaim the refund from the taxpayers, and their versions of the scam may continue to evolve.

Check out different versions of the Scam https://goo.gl/yLWPjg

For the 10th consecutive year, Samaritan Ministries International one of the largest health care sharing ministries in America, has been certified as a “Best Christian Workplace” by the Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI).

Samaritan Ministries based in Peoria, Ill consists +300 employees.

“Our team has the privilege of being Christ’s hands and feet, assisting in the practice of Biblical community and bearing one another’s burdens, as Galatians 6:2 instructs. These remain as our core values and part of the unwavering mission of Samaritan, even as the health care landscape changes almost daily. We love being able to truly connect our brothers and sisters in Christ as they love and care for each other—and in this important task, we can bring glory to Him.”

Learn more https://goo.gl/QV1tyD

Pro golfer Bill Haas was injured in a car crash late Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The PGA Tour and Haas’ manager, Allen Hobbs, confirmed in a statement Wednesday morning that Haas, 35, was that was involved in the accident. According to the statement, Haas a passenger in the car avoided serious injury. The driver of the Ferrari in which Haas was a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. https://goo.gl/whHjHK

BTW: Haas was born in Charlotte and raised in Greer, South Carolina.

Haas was the third member of his family to play golf at Wake Forest University following his father, Jay, and uncle, Jerry.