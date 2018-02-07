Wednesday News, FEB 07, 2018

Up to 2 inches of rain possible today…

Common tax return mistakes that can delay your refund

The IRS says that getting Social Security numbers wrong on tax returns is one of the most common errors. Also, simple Math errors could delay your refund from the IRS.

Other simple mistakes that include: Wrong filing status and Misspelled names.

NOTE: If you decide to prepare your own return, the best way to avoid mistakes is to do the work in two separate sessions. Fill out your tax return, then set the documents aside for at least 24 hours. After that time has elapsed, come back to the return and double check all the names, numbers and calculations on the return. https://goo.gl/1FHjoW

A wild ride on Wall Street. Stocks rebounding in a big way after Monday’s stunning Market plunge. NOTE: A 10% drop on Wall Street as a “correction.” Corrections are seen as entirely normal during bull markets. Analysts say it has been a very long time since the last market correction, which ended almost two years ago. https://goo.gl/6D7xNf

New Medicare cards will be showing up in mailboxes starting in April.

The reason: In a move to combat medical identity theft, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is issuing new cards that no longer include Social Security numbers. The SSN-based Health Insurance Claim Number (HICN) is being replaced with an 11-character Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI), which is made up of numbers and uppercase letters. Once you receive your new Medicare card with an MBI, you can use it right away and destroy your old card. Your coverage and benefits will stay the same. https://goo.gl/q3Ek9P

It’s a beautiful day in the postal neighborhood. The US Postal Service is set to release a new stamp featuring Mister Rogers, the PBS children’s television host known for his zip-up cardigan, sneakers and soothing manner. The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday.

The Forever stamp will be unveiled March 23 – in the same Pittsburgh public television station where Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was produced.

-Rogers produced, wrote and hosted Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for more than 30 years. He died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer.

BTW: Tom Hanks will play Mr Rogers on the Big Screen. Production for that movie set to begin in September. https://goo.gl/uYW6L4

Study: McDonald’s Fries and a cure for baldness?

Japanese scientists may have discovered a cure for baldness and it lies within a chemical used to make McDonald’s fries. A silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing is regrow hair on mice. The “simple” method has regrown hair on mice and preliminary tests have indicated it’s likely to be successful on humans.

In 2016, the U.S. hair loss treatment manufacturing industry was worth $6 billion. https://goo.gl/EipmVs

ACC Basketball tonight…

Wake Forest at Miami

NC State at Virginia