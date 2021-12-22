Wednesday News, December 22, 2021

Today is the first FULL day of Winter. Spring begins March 20, 2022… 3 days til Christmas

Wanting a ‘white Christmas’? Head west…

Stormy weather for parts of California through the weekend. One to five feet of total snow accumulation is a good bet in the Sierra mountain range in eastern California.

*Some locations could receive 7 to 10 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

https://weather.com/safety/winter/news/2021-12-20-california-storm-rain-sierra-snow-christmas

Supply chain issue of the week? “America is running out of candy canes”

Many consumers are scrambling to stock up for the holidays. Total seasonal confectionery sales are up 20% over last year, for the five-week period ending Dec. 5.

Winter holiday non-chocolate sales – including candy canes – are up more than 34% from 2020, according to the National Confectioners Association.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/business/candy-cane-shortage/index.html

*Check out the News Blog for local donation collection sites

for storm victims in western Kentucky.

RECALL: Dozens of Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoo sprays are being recalled. Procter & Gamble warning that the products could contain benzene, a cancer-causing agent. A full list of recalled products is available on the News Blog.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/20/business/procter-and-gamble-dry-shampoo-recall/index.html

Cooking is out. Campbell’s soup is in again?

Consumers across the country increasingly are opting for speedy meals and on-the-go bites as they commute back and forth from their offices, spend more time outside their homes and kids go back to a normal routine. While many people are still eating more at home than they were before the pandemic, Campbell says consumers are indicating that they want quicker lunches while they work from home or eat at the office. They also want easily prepared dinners after a long day.

Note: Consumers surveyed aim to make dinner in an average of 18 minutes or less.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/20/business/procter-and-gamble-dry-shampoo-recall/index.html

The world’s biggest commercial aircraft makers are asking the Biden administration to delay the rollout of 5G cell service next month. The CEOs of Boeing and Airbus Americas suggesting that the planned January 5 rollout could cause interference that could “adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate.” https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/business/boeing-airbus-5g-biden-administration/index.html

Rite Aid is closing another 63 stores in a cost cutting measure.

https://www.fox46.com/business/daily-business-report/business-report-pharmacy-executives-closing-dozens-of-us-stores/

Sad news: Famed actress Sally Ann Howes passes at 91.

Howes died Sunday in a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Howes played ‘Truly Scrumptious’ in the classic ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.’

“It was the most difficult thing in the whole world. I was a bit nervous about it, with about 150 extras [looking on]. They put me up on this box and off I went. And I got it in one take!” -actress Sally Ann Howes, reflecting on her iconic ‘Music Box’ scene along side Dick Van Dyke in the 1968 classic ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/sally-ann-howes-dead-chitty-chitty-bang-bang-1235066356/?fbclid

Covid Concerns. The latest data shows that omicron symptoms are predominantly cold-like symptoms — runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing — so people should stay at home if sick. Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/watch-out-for-these-5-early-omicron-symptoms-study-says/

“The omicron variant of Covid-19 is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.” Dr. Mandy Cohen

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/omicron-sweeps-across-nation-now-73-of-us-covid-19-cases

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 5 and older.

Find a Vaccine or Booster here https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Check out the New Blog on the latest info about getting a Covid booster.

Do we still need a booster shot if I just had COVID? And two reasons why you should wait before getting a booster.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/vaccine/do-you-still-need-a-booster-shot-if-you-just-had-covid/

Holiday Tipping Guide. Showing our appreciation to the ‘essential workers’ this year. Tipping around the holidays is really about saying ‘thank you’ to the service providers in our lives. Examples:

U.S. Postal Workers (your mail person)

Suggested Tip: A small gift valued at no more than $20.

Your Childcare Provider

Suggested Tip: At least a week’s pay, plus a small gift from your child.

Your Trash and Recycling Collectors

Suggested Tip: $10 to $30 each.

Your Hairstylist or Barber

Suggested Tip: The cost of one visit.

A Personal Caregiver

Suggested Tip: One week to one month of pay.

www.kiplinger.com/personal-finance/shopping/home/603868/2021-holiday-tipping-guide-18-people-you-should-remember

The Season of Giving and Receiving…

Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400. Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend, where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for a tip.

Kelly Beeching was one of the five waitresses working on Saturday. She’s been employed at The Market Diner for 8 years and she said she has never received a tip as generous as this. The tip was split among Kelly and her four co-workers, each waitress receiving a tip of around $280. “I (am) going to give a girl (that works) in the kitchen some (of the surprise tip), Kelly said. “She seems like she could use it. I probably will take $100 of it and give the rest to her.” The spirit of giving continues.

https://myfox8.com/news/good-news/waitresses-at-diner-receive-generous-1400-tip/