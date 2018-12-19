Wednesday News, December 19, 2018 

Christmas is less than a week away. Winter officially begins this Friday

Good News heading into the busy holiday travel season: $2 dollar a gallon gasoline by Christmas is likely. SOURCE: AAA Carolinas

Shipping Deadlines, for a DEC 25 arrival…

DEC 20 (THURS): First Class Mail + Priority Mail

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/12/18/michael-flynn-jakelin-caal-maquin-voice-christmas-shopping-amazo/2335116002/

Yes, the ‘fanny pack’ is back. Seriously. Fashion experts explain that Fanny packs spiked 25% over the past year, and energizing the ‘accessory industry’. BTW: Variations of the fanny pack have been around for about 5,000 years, according to fashion-focused website Racked. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/12/18/fanny-pack-boom-helps-declining-accessories-industry/2354562002/

The Rev. Billy Graham was the subject of almost 500 pages of (secret) files just released by the FBI. America’s evangelist was the subject of serious threats including threats of violence and death during his years in the public eye. The files show the FBI’s investigation into each threatening letter. Billy Graham passed away in February at 99.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/threats-against-billy-graham-revealed-in-formerly-secret-fbi-documents/article_b4f5fa2f-7e5f-55bd-b8e3-688e9abbd0cd.html

At the Box Office: That ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel is out.

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Disney’s sequel to its 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, opens nationwide TODAY (DEC 19). The sequal stars Emily Blunt as the nanny and Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) adds co-star magic. According to Focus on the Family’s Plugged In Movie Review, the musical bits are all new, but catchy intertwined in a family friendly story of hope…

“(Mary Poppins’) new story teaches us, as she did nearly 60 years ago, that life is what you fill it with. Tragedy will hit, and life will take some unexpected turns, but nothing is ever completely lost. There is always more, if only we will but open our eyes to recognize the blessings all around us…”

The film also stars Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. And watch for a special appearance of an original 1964 ‘star’. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/mary-poppins-returns-2018

Top Television Reviews from 2018 – Plugged In / Focus on the Family

https://pluggedin.focusonthefamily.com/top-television-2018-paul-asay-and-kristin-smiths-year-end-picks

The Town of Kernersville will honor the East Forsyth High School football team with a parade this Saturday afternoon at 3pm. The parade starts at the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and will progress to Kernersville Elementary. East Forsyth won the State 4-A Football championship last Saturday night their first in football since 1992.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/parade-for-east-forsyth-football-team-set-for-saturday-in/article_0f12a72c-865a-5b1c-9acb-3660555ac809.html

College Football: Bowl Games of interest…

*Dec. 22 (this SAT) Wake Forest vs Memphis in Birmingham, Al (Noon on ESPN)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2018/12/10/college-football-bowl-games-and-playoff-2018-19-full-schedule-tv-listings/#52e16369500f

Can you relate…

Your mouth is dry. Fatigued. Your skin is dull. Your muscles are cramping?

*You could be dehydrated. Try drinking MORE water throughout the day!

Learn more at the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-small-but-urgent-signs-you-need-to-drink-more-water/ar-BBR4ZeL

Good News: The roof-top holiday display on top of the Hardees near Baptist Hospital (on First Street in Winston-Salem) has been spotted. A number of us have been wondering WHEN the annual display would be ‘put up’. Thanks to a WBFJ listener (JOSH) for letting us know this morning!

The reason for the display delay? Snow and rain!

Read more about the display in the News Blog.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/scott-sexton-iconic-hardee-s-christmas-decorations-late-going-up/article_e6b11783-bea8-5fd9-bb1f-faba5678f37d.html

Look for food trucks in the parking lot of Four Seasons Town Centre this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) – the last shopping weekend before Christmas.

Hours for food trucks are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

https://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/dumplings-restaurant-opens-near-uncg-food-trucks-at-four-seasons/article_61196bfe-db02-5738-9e70-7af5cc2d2e56.html

A fire in the duct work at Oak Grove Middle School in Davidson County sent students outside. Students had to finish the day across the street at Oak Grove High School. No injuries were reported. SOURCE: Winston-Salem Journal

Holidays stress out most Americans

While the holidays are synonymous with peace, love and joy for many Americans who celebrate, the holiday season is actually filled with physical and emotional discomfort. In fact, 88% of us feel stressed when celebrating the holidays.

*The top things most likely to cause friction during the holidays:

Arguments over whose family to visit (29 percent), who cleans up (27 percent) and who cooks the holiday dinner (24 percent).

*The average couple will have seven arguments throughout the season, according to new research.

Keeping STRESS in check:

*Experts suggest that small changes like lowering our overall expectations, removing unnecessary items from our holiday checklist, even meditation (and exercise) can go a long way in alleviating extra stress.

*Good News: Most (82%) of Americans report having a (positive) “holiday spirit.”

When it comes to the holidays

*Spending quality time with loved ones (82 percent), giving gifts to loved ones (56 percent) and being able to relax and recuperate (53 percent) are some of the positive aspects to the holidays.

*65% report being more social over the holidays, going to an average of five parties during the upcoming holiday season.

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/the-holiday-stress-out-88-percent-of-americans-study-claims.print?fbclid=IwAR17OVaxk3WDjqTJRJjtRZpzJ4ACAObuKSHesY8vfa3UbxV50gYO7ZqBkMM