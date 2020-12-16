Wednesday News, December 16, 2020

Winter Weather Advisory til 4pm. Use caution on bridges and overpasses

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Northern Mountains today

2 to 4 inches of snow + sleet likely for the High Country

Update: Prayers for all involved!

State troopers confirming a ‘fatality’ associated with that second accident that occurred on I-40 EB near Union Cross around 7am this morning. Traffic was stopped for a previous collision near the same area, when a car failed to stop for stopped traffic and collided with a box truck. The driver of the car was killed. –WS Journal

The Biden -Harris Inaugural will ‘look’ a little different in January?

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on January 20th on steps of the U.S. Capitol, but the inaugural festivities will be largely ‘virtual’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the planning committee, both the ceremony and traditional parade that follows will have limited attendance…

https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-inauguration/biden-to-be-sworn-into-office-in-largely-virtual-event-as-covid-19-rages-idINL1N2IV1SF

Clark Howard: When should I buy a used car?

The winter months are the best times to find a deal on a used car, according to vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com . The website analyzed more than 32 million used car sales and compared specific times of purchase.

Topping the list: December, January and February. Worst month: July?

TIP: Make sure you get a mechanic to examine any vehicle before you buy it.

https://clark.com/cars/best-month-to-buy-a-used-car/

What started as a random act of kindness from one man paying for the car behind him in a Dairy Queen drive-thru resulted in over 900 cars also taking part in the pay it forward chain. Tina Jensen, the store manager at one of the two Dairy Queens in Brainerd, Minnesota, over 100 miles north of Minneapolis, told CNN a man came by the drive-thru window last week and asked if he could pay for his meal and for the car behind him. Jensen told her cashier this tends to happen once in a while but at most it lasts for 15 or 20 cars and fizzles out. Tina Jensen reflected… with every passing car paying it forward, married to the reactions of her customers when the cashier told them their meal had been taken care of, was touching, Jensen said. “No matter what’s going on, take care of each other, be positive, be happy and don’t focus on the negative, we’ll get through it,” she said. https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/09/us/pay-it-forward-dairy-queen-trnd/index.html

Wanda Starke announces her retirement.

The longtime WXII 12 News anchor and reporter made the announcement of her long-planned retirement Tuesday evening. Starke’s journalism career spans five decades – from newspaper and radio to television stations across the country. Starke began at WXII 12 back in 1994.

*WXII will air a one-hour special highlighting Wanda’s journey this Friday at 8pm.

BTW: WXII 12 has established the Wanda Starke Student Achievement Scholarship to be awarded annually to a deserved student at NC A&T in Greensboro.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wxii-12-news-anchorreporter-wanda-starke-announces-retirement/34963457

Protecting your packages during the holidays: How to deter ‘porch pirates’

NOTE: A survey commissioned by SimpliSafe revealed almost half of us (47%) have been a victim of package theft.

Some practical steps you can take to deter ‘porch pirates’…

*Track your package.

The first thing you can do after making an online purchase is to keep tabs on your shipping and delivery information. Making use apps and email updates will allow you to plan for someone to be home when packages arrive or have a trusted person or neighbor be on the lookout for your package.

*Request a “signature required” delivery.

This will ensure that your package is not left unattended and someone has to accept the package. Most delivery services offer this alternative.

*Install a security camera at your front door.

When motion is detected or your doorbell is rung, the latest technology can send a remote signal to notify you, once the package is delivered.

*Having your packages sent to an alternate destination.

Many department stores allow online orders to be sent to your local store for pick up at your convenience. Some stores even offer curb service.

What should you do if your package is missing?

-Check with neighbors. Maybe they have inadvertently taken your package or perhaps it was delivered to the wrong address.

-Contact the delivery service to verify it was delivered. If you believe it was stolen, contact the retailer! You may also be able to file a claim with the shipping company. Be aware there is a limit to the number of days to file a claim once the theft has occurred.

-Contact your credit card company. Some credit card companies have purchase protection benefits that cover lost or stolen items. If the missing purchase is substantial, you may want to check your homeowners’ policy and contact the police.

*Experts suggest using a Credit card over a Debit card for better protection. https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-how-to-deter-porch-pirates/article

Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/