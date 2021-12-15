Wednesday News, December 15, 2021

10 days til Christmas

Congrats to all of our winners this morning! They are excited to see the new (Erwin Brothers/ Faith Films) movie “American Underdog.” From the creators of ‘I Can Only Imagine’ and ‘I Still Believe’, American Underdog, is an uplifting film based on the true story of former NFL superstar quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. It’s a story of faith, hope and determination! ‘American Underdog’ opens in theaters on Christmas day!

Find out more: https://americanunderdog.movie/

Hobby Lobby is raising its “minimum full-time hourly wage” to $18.50.

The upcoming pay increase will begin January 1st, 2022.

It’s $1.50 an hour higher than the last increase that began in October 2020.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2021/12/14/hobby-lobby-minimum-wage-increase/8897355002/#:.

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed this week at the Charlotte Processing Center. Volunteer online…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky later today to survey the deadly tornado damage. At least 88 people lost their lives after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. In Kentucky, five twisters hit the state, including one with a path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Thousands are without heat, water, or electricity. Please pray for those affected…

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/mid-south/biden-to-visit-storm-ravaged-kentucky-to-offer-aid-support/

Find out more about ‘Operation: Christmas Miracle’ – Kentucky Relief.

The Bridge Church in Mocksville is mobilizing donation sites around Davie County – collecting items for those devastated by tornadoes in Kentucky.

Here is what is being collected: Non-perishable food items. water, New, unwrapped toys and stocking stuffers, money (and even generators).

Questions? Contact Justin Blue with The Bridge Church in Mocksville.

(336) 239-4208 tbcmocksville@yahoo.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBCMocksville

The discovery of a 2,000-year-old synagogue in the Galilee region is offering a new window into life during the time of Jesus. Israeli archaeologists say they found the synagogue in the town of Migdal, located on the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee. According to the Bible, Mary Magdalene was born in Migdal and it’s where Jesus spent much of his time on earth. Migdal was a large Jewish settlement during the Second Temple Period. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/december/israeli-archaeologists-find-galilee-synagogue-from-jesus-rsquo-time

Poll: Most people polled (79%) said they hate being roped into the holiday gift exchange. Reason: They never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

*Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admitted they re-gift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges. According to those polled: some of the most unique Secret Santa gifts include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets and random vegetables? What is the wackiest ‘secret santa gift’ have you ever received? Given?

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/more-than-half-of-americans-will-do-anything-to-avoid-gift-wrapping-for-the-holidays/

Have you ever sent a package and found out it never reached its destination?

Ever ordered something only realize a month later that it never arrived?

‘Lost packages” happen, right!

Shipping experts (from UPS and the US Postal Service) suggest that poor packing, insufficient postage and lack of a return address are the biggest culprits. If there’s a problem with your package and you don’t put a return address on it, the shipper doesn’t even know where to return it … so it’s in limbo. And watch out for reused boxes!

Remember the Golden Rule of Packaging: There’s no such thing as too much bubble wrap!

NOTE: Over 850 million packages were expected to be shipped during this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service estimated in November.

What about ‘porch pirates’? It’s estimated that 210 million packages were ‘stolen from porches’ between November 2020 and November 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/what-leads-to-a-lost-package-ups-and-usps-explain/

Update: The House voted last night to recommend that the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for failing to appear for a ‘deposition with the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol’.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/14/politics/meadows-congress-justice-department-referral/index.html

Those revealing text messages to Meadows from Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, urge Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol the afternoon of January 6, 2021. Read more… www.npr.org/2021/12/13/1063955835/rep-liz-cheney-read-text-messages-she-said-mark-meadows-got-during-the-jan-6-sie

Congress voted to raise the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023.

FYI: The “debt ceiling” is exactly what it sounds like — the maximum that the federal government is allowed to borrow. Why is there a maximum? Because Congress set one (more than a century ago) to curtail government borrowing. But instead of sticking to it, Congress has gone ahead and raised the limit every time it’s been hit.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/14/politics/senate-votes-debt-limit-congress-deadline/index.html

More than 60 people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded late Monday in Haiti’s second-largest city (Cap-Haitien). The situation remains critical with an urgent appeal for blood donations. Haiti is considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. CNN

Update: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted 4-3 to extend the mandatory mask requirement into January. Likewise, Guilford County Schools (board) on Tuesday night voted to keep masks mandatory for another month.

SOURCES: Fox 8 / Winston-Salem Journal

Another GRIM milestone. The nation has surpassed 800,000 coronavirus deaths as 1,200 Americans die from COVID-19 every day. SOURCE: USA TODAY

Pfizer: Experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/pfizer-said-antiviral-pill-is-89-among-high-risk-adults